Here are the six finalists for The World-Herald's 2023 Boys High School Athlete of the Year. The winner will be named on Sunday.

THE FINALISTS

Ben Brahmer

Pierce

The two-time All-Nebraska football player, who signed with Iowa State, set the 11-man season receiving record with 1,525 yards and Class C-1 records of 3,511 career yards, 21 touchdowns in a season and 45 career touchdowns for the state champion Jays.

He averaged 16 points a game in basketball on a state tournament team.

He medaled at the state track meet in the shot put and high hurdles.

Hayden Frank

Malcolm

The Clippers’ senior was the only boy to receive all-state first or second team honors in his three sports.

He was Class C-2 all-state in football, breaking numerous school records; Class C-1 second-team all state in basketball, setting the school career scoring record with 1,365 points; and Class C all-state in baseball, in which he batted .433 for the state champion.

He will play basketball at Concordia.

Nate Germonprez

Omaha Westside

The Texas swimming signee broke four state records and is the first to end his career on the all-time Top 10 in all eight events.

He accomplished that also as a junior and moved up the charts in every event during his senior season.

His two golds this season at state increased his three-year haul (he didn’t swim the 2021 season) to five in individual events and one in a relay.

Cam Kozeal

Millard South

The two-time All-Nebraska infielder batted .433 and was among the Class A leaders in most categories.

The Vanderbilt signee could go high in this month’s draft as he was on the U.S. under-18 national team last fall, which kept him away from quarterbacking his high school team for several games.

Threw for 1,863 yards and ran for 770 with 30 total touchdowns in eight games.

Jaylen Lloyd

Omaha Westside

An All-Nebraska football season, and Matt Ruhle becoming Husker coach, changed the national prep long jump champion’s college trajectory. He’ll be a two-sport athlete in Lincoln.

He caught 44 passes for 784 yards in his only season with the state champion Warriors after transferring from Omaha Central.

He achieved his first all-class gold-medal double in the horizontal jumps.

Landon Ternus

Columbus Lakeview

A Class B gold in the shot put at the state meet (61-7¾) capped a successful season for the future Husker football walk-on.

It started with a 1,000-yard, all-state season in football.

In wrestling, he was Class B’s champion at 220 pounds. His 45-0 record included 38 pins.​

