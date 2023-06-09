Here are the six finalists for The World-Herald's 2023 Girls High School Athlete of the Year. The winner will be named on Saturday.

THE FINALISTS

Lademi Davies

Omaha Westside

The senior won four all-class gold medals at the state track meet — the 100 (11.71), 200 (24.34), long jump (19-9¾) and triple jump (38-6¼).

She’s fourth on the all-time chart in each sprint.

She will attend the University of Texas for oboe — she was Westside’s drum major — and walk on for track and field.

Halle Dolliver

Malcolm

The freshman outside hitter was second in the state in kills with 558 in volleyball, making the Class C-1 first team.

She was All-Nebraska third team and Class C-1 first team in basketball, averaging19.6 points and nine rebounds.

She ran on the fourth-place 1,600 relay at state track.

Kaitlyn Emanuel

North Bend

The senior averaged 16.4 points to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight state basketball title and made the All-Nebraska first team for the second time.

In volleyball, she was Class C-1 all-state with more than 300 kills.

At the state track meet, she was fifth in the Class C shot put (39-½).

Lucy Ghaifan

Grand Island Central Catholic

The senior was all-state in two sports.

She was third-team All-Nebraska and first-team Class C-1 for the state champion volleyball team, making a team-high 413 kills.

She was second-team Class C-1 in basketball, averaging 15 points.

Placed seventh in the Class C shot put.

Grace Heaney

Elkhorn North

The Purdue volleyball signee, ranked 17th in the senior class nationally by Prep Volleyball, was on the All-Nebraska first team.

She was a starter this year as the Wolves won their third consecutive Class B girls basketball title.

In track, she was one of the top eight 400-meter runners in the state.

Britt Prince

Elkhorn North

Weighing offers from 35 Division I schools, the junior led the Class B Wolves to their third straight Class B girls basketball championship by averaging 24 points and nine rebounds.

She ran cross country.

A foot injury during the state final kept her out of track season.​

