Theo Mba, Rachel Culhane help Omaha Gross reach state tournament for first time since 2015

Omaha Gross defeated Grand Island Northwest 42-38 on Saturday in the B-8 girls basketball district final.
Theo Mba had 15 points and Rachel Culhane 14 for the 17-6 Cougars, who will go to state for the first time since 2015.
Shanae Settles scored 14 points to pace the Vikings, who finish the season 12-12.
