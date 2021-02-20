 Skip to main content
Theo Mba, Rachel Culhane help Omaha Gross reach state tournament for first time since 2015
BASKETBALL

Theo Mba, Rachel Culhane help Omaha Gross reach state tournament for first time since 2015

Omaha Gross defeated Grand Island Northwest 42-38 on Saturday in the B-8 girls basketball district final.

Theo Mba had 15 points and Rachel Culhane 14 for the 17-6 Cougars, who will go to state for the first time since 2015.

Shanae Settles scored 14 points to pace the Vikings, who finish the season 12-12.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

