'They know what it takes': Sutherland advances six to boys state wrestling semifinals

The look on Jon Peterka’s face is almost sinister.

When he talks about the daily battles inside the Sutherland wrestling room, you can almost see the blood and sweat in his smile.

“It’s fun,” the senior said.

He and the Class D No. 1 Sailors had plenty to enjoy in the opening rounds of the state wrestling tournament Thursday at the CHI Health Center, advancing six into Friday night’s semifinals.

That’s one more than the Sailors brought to the tournament a year ago.

“They’ve been here before, so they know what to expect,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said. “They know what it takes.”

Despite the lack of success in its state tournament history, this Sutherland surge isn’t completely out of nowhere. With just five qualifiers a year ago, the Sailors mustered a fourth-place finish, the highest in program history.

Both Peterka and Mraz sensed there was momentum building. The numbers soon followed. A team that couldn’t fill an entire lineup a year ago has interchangeable parts this season, even qualifying a pair at two different weights.

Sutherland rolled to the state dual tournament title earlier this month, beating their three opponents by an average of 32 points.

The postseason domination continued on Thursday.

Peterka (138 pounds), Cauy Kohl (126), Matt Bruns (132), Sam Foster (145), Hunter Cook (152) and Gavin White (220) each punched their ticket for the semifinals. Seven of their ten wins came with bonus points as the Sailors ran out to a day one lead in the team race, 18.5 points ahead of Winside.

It was a day that went according to plan for the Sailors. All six of the semifinalists are ranked in the top three at their respective weight classes. Peterka and Cook, both ranked No. 1, are a combined 102-0 this season.

“Dominate,” Cook said when asked what the expectation for Thursday was. “Show who we are.”

One more win over the next two days from him would give Sutherland four 50-match winners.

Getting to that point didn’t happen overnight. Building what they hope is a sustainable program takes creativeness.

There’s 182-pound qualifier Cole Kerner, for instance. Mraz recalls the recruitment of the junior fondly.

“He’s a cowboy, let’s get him on board,” the coach said with a laugh.

Four returning medalists spent some time “hitting the hallways," according to Mraz. Bruns and a teammate transferred from Hershey.

Add it all up and it’s created a winning environment around Sutherland wrestling.

“We’ve been pushing each other every day,” Peterka said. “Our freshman year, it started with three in our class that qualified. The next year we came back and medaled, just got a little bit better. You could see it happening.”

They’ll look to take the next step Friday night, and what they hope will be a golden Saturday. The program has had just two individual state champions, and only one in the last 25 years.

As much as Peterka would like that gold medal, he admits there’s a little something special about the bigger trophy.

“To now see the whole team do it,” he said, “it’s pretty cool.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.