'They’re No. 1, we're No. 2': Who has the edge between undefeated Norris and top-ranked Omaha Skutt?

WEDNESDAY’S CLASS B GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

5 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (19-1) vs No. 2 Norris (20-0): In a lot of ways, these two have some similarities. History would not be one of them. Skutt is playing in the final for the fifth-straight season, and the 11th time since 2008. Norris is there for the first time. But both have dynamic scorers that make their offenses go, and plenty of supporting pieces ready when defenses resort to double (or triple) teams. Norris has four double-digit goal scorers, the most of any team in the Class B field (and one more than Skutt). But what the Titans don’t have is the kind of quality depth that they’ll see out in Skutt. Every SkyHawk has played in back-to-back tournament routs. They are four goals shy of tying the record for most scored in a state tourney. Looking for the analytics to help you decide? The teams have played six common opponents. Against those teams, Norris has gone 7-0 and held a 26-5 scoring advantage. Skutt, meanwhile, won all nine meetings and outscored teams 49-2. Experience on the biggest stage, an all-time offensive weapon and the kind of the fire that can only burn inside a team looking for redemption. It all adds up to a SkyHawk coronation.