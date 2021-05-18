'They’re No. 1, we're No. 2': Who has the edge between undefeated Norris and top-ranked Omaha Skutt?

Fortune will have to pick its side in Wednesday’s Class B girls state championship match.
Is it beginner’s luck or third time’s the charm?
When top-ranked Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Norris lock up in the 5 p.m. showdown at Morrison Stadium, it’ll be a meeting of sides with very different postseason resumes.
The SkyHawks are playing in their fifth straight state final. They’re seeking an eighth title.
“We know Skutt’s a great team,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said. “They play a lot of Class A teams, they have talented players, they play hard. We know that they offer challenges.”
The Titans, on the other hand, have accumulated all of the state tournament goals and wins in program history over the past week.
Don’t let that fool you, SkyHawk coach John Carlson said.
“They’re a dangerous team,” he said. “They're undefeated for a reason. They're well coached, they're organized, they have speed up top. So we'll have our work cut out for us.”
That speed Carlson talks about may mostly be in reference to senior forward Molly Ramsey, and her team-leading 19 goals. The Kansas State volleyball recruit scored twice in six minutes to push the Titans past Omaha Duchesne 4-2 in the semifinals on Monday.
But Ramsey — who is playing in her third state championship event during her senior year after reaching the volleyball and basketball title games — is hardly the only Norris weapon.
Sophomore Reece Borer and senior Hanna Schroeder have 17 and 14 goals, respectively. The Titans have scored three times or more in 11 of 20 matches.
Talero said his team can’t rely on an individual if it hopes to take down the SkyHawks.
“We have to take what other teams are giving us,” he said. “Against Skutt we're going to have to do the same type of thing, see what they're giving us, see what they're taking from us and then adjust and execute based on those things.”
Talero called playing in the finals the “next step,” for the Titans.
“It’s a step toward solidifying our foundation that we want to create with Norris girls soccer,” he said. “We just want people to know that we just come to play. We’re going to play good soccer, hard soccer and we’re going to play for 80 minutes. And regardless of the team you put in front of us.”
That team on Wednesday will be different than the previous ones, though.
Skutt has outscored postseason opponents 38-2. It’s given up four goals all season.
“They’re No. 1,” Talero said with a smile, “we’re No. 2.”
He wasn’t the only one playing the underdog card, though.
After his team won in Monday’s semifinals, Carlson said he’s been in coaching for 30 years and has never been part of an undefeated team. The SkyHawks shouldn’t be the one feeling pressure in the final, he said.
There’s been just one perfect season in girls soccer — either Class A or Class B — since 2004.
“When you have an undefeated season, I think the pressure’s on them,” he said. “We’ll just go out and play free and see what happens.”
But even he knows there will be a little something extra on the line for a SkyHawk senior class that has gotten to this point twice already. CeCe Behrens, Cady Betsworth, Jenna Hotovy and Macy Gordon have played in both prior finals.
“They know what to expect,” Carlson said of his team’s experience.
Behrens and Betsworth have scored in both of Skutt’s 7-1 wins at the state tournament, as has junior Sydney Wells.
Perhaps no one in the state is playing with the kind of confidence that Behrens is right now. The UNO recruit has 12 goals in five postseason matches — including six at the state tournament. She also has seven assists in that stretch.
“She's locked in,” Carlson said. “She wants this championship.”
WEDNESDAY’S CLASS B GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
5 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Skutt (19-1) vs No. 2 Norris (20-0): In a lot of ways, these two have some similarities. History would not be one of them. Skutt is playing in the final for the fifth-straight season, and the 11th time since 2008. Norris is there for the first time. But both have dynamic scorers that make their offenses go, and plenty of supporting pieces ready when defenses resort to double (or triple) teams. Norris has four double-digit goal scorers, the most of any team in the Class B field (and one more than Skutt). But what the Titans don’t have is the kind of quality depth that they’ll see out in Skutt. Every SkyHawk has played in back-to-back tournament routs. They are four goals shy of tying the record for most scored in a state tourney. Looking for the analytics to help you decide? The teams have played six common opponents. Against those teams, Norris has gone 7-0 and held a 26-5 scoring advantage. Skutt, meanwhile, won all nine meetings and outscored teams 49-2. Experience on the biggest stage, an all-time offensive weapon and the kind of the fire that can only burn inside a team looking for redemption. It all adds up to a SkyHawk coronation.
OUR PICK: Omaha Skutt 5, Norris 2