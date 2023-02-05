The third state bowling tournament will be contested over three days starting Monday in Lincoln.

An extra day was added this year because of a split between Class A and Class B. There was just one class in the first two years after bowling was sanctioned as a varsity sport by the NSAA.

As in previous years, the state tourney will be contested at Sun Valley Lanes.

The Class A boys team event will begin at 8 a.m. Monday and will be followed at 2 p.m. by the girls competition. The boys final will be at 7:30 p.m., followed by the girls final.

The same schedule will be in place Tuesday for Class B.

The boys singles event for Class A and Class B will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will be followed at 1 p.m. by the girls singles event in both classes.

The 2021 boys team champion was Fremont while Wayne won the girls title. Individual champions were Cole Macaluso of Fremont and Madison Henderson of Columbus.

Grand Island captured the boys event last year while Wayne won the girls title for the second straight year. Ryland Prokopec of Columbus took home the boys individual title and Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South won the girls championship.

Bellevue West had the highest total team score in the Class A boys district competition last week with 3,643. That edged Papillion-La Vista South (3,637) and Grand Island (3,633).

York had the high team score in the boys Class B district competition with 3,574, with Omaha Skutt second at 3,349.

In Class A girls district play, Fremont led the way with 3,409. Wayne had the high girls’ district score among Class B schools with 3,058.

Top individual boys qualifiers are Caleb Vancura of Lincoln Pius X (Class A, 666) and Brogan Foote of Wayne (Class B, 609). Foote reached the quarterfinals last year.

Another returning individual qualifier is Bellevue West junior Nate Centineo, who rolled a 300 at last year’s state tournament.

Leading the way among the girls individual qualifiers are Karina Capron of Fremont (Class A, 581) and Jersi Jensen of Wayne (Class B, 573). Jensen was the runner-up at state last year and Capron reached the semifinals, with both losing to Papio South’s Busch.

Nebraska Public Media will air a tape-delayed broadcast of the team finals Feb. 19 at 8 a.m.

First-round team schedules

BOYS, MONDAY

Class A: No. 1 seed Grand Island vs. No. 8 Omaha Westside; No. 4 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 5 Bellevue West; No. 3 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 6 Fremont; No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South vs. No. 7 Lincoln Pius X.

Class B: No. 1 seed York vs. No. 8 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family; No. 4 Lexington vs. No. 5 Grand Island Northwest; No. 3 Seward vs. No. 6 Elkhorn North; No. 2 Wayne vs. No. 7 Omaha Skutt.

GIRLS, TUESDAY

Class A: No. 1 seed Fremont vs. No. 8 Omaha Westside; No. 4 Grand Island vs. No. 5 Norfolk; No. 3 Millard West vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista; No. 2 Bellevue West vs. No. 7 Lincoln North Star.

Class B: No. 1 seed Wayne vs. No. 8 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family; No. 4 Omaha Duchesne vs. No. 5 Howells-Dodge; No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle vs. No. 6 Waverly; No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 7 Arapahoe.