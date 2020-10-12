This coach saw something special in Jordyn Bahl when she was 8 years old

It was a pitch Darren Dubsky had fielded many times before.
An established pitcher of some renown in both local and national fast-pitch softball circles, Dubsky had started to mentor youngsters who showed promise in the sport.
Dubsky was asked by Julie Classen, his boss at Black Hills Energy, if he would watch and evaluate a young prospect. She wondered if a certain 8-year-old girl, who happened to be her granddaughter, playing catch in the backyard had potential to be a pitcher. The girl’s name? Jordyn Bahl.
Would you look at my daughter, my granddaughter, my niece?
“I’ve been asked that question so many times,” Dubsky said. “I will give them a look, but they know up front that I’m a perfectionist when it comes to pitching. I try my best to make sure I can help everybody, but I’m not for everybody.”
Dubsky doesn’t say that to be spiteful. He just wants to make sure the student is as serious as the teacher about maximizing potential in the circle.
Classen knew all that before asking Dubsky to take his first look at Bahl. That’s why she wanted him to be the evaluator. Straight answers aren’t always easy, but often they are the best.
That first look proved to be worth everyone’s time. Almost immediately Dubsky could tell Bahl had some transcendent traits.
“She was a tiny thing, but from the very beginning there was one thing about her that showed me she might have something special,” Dubsky said. “She would engage you by looking you in the eyes. Most kids are afraid to do that at such a young age.”
She also had a particularly live arm.
That initial evaluation grew into an instructor-student relationship that has been productively harmonious for a decade. Bahl has developed into arguably the best pitcher and all-around softball player in state history.
“I definitely think there’s a style for everybody,” Bahl said. “Darren’s has always been a style that clicks with me. I like everything he puts into it. When something doesn’t click, we figure something else out that (works). People will go to instructors, not work, then not have the outcome they want.
“Then they’ll blame the instructors. He’s hard on his pitchers. He expects you to put in the work before your lesson. For girls who work hard and have a passion for the game, they will put in the time to get better.”
Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen said it’s common for players to have someone outside the program who helps them, especially when it comes to pitching.
“Unless you have a background in it, it’s pretty tough to teach,” Petersen said. “Most of our pitchers have gone to Darren, so I respect him tremendously as a pitching coach to work with kids, get them better, not only for what we’re doing but for the next level.”
Bahl is one of those rare cases of a student who puts in even more than Dubsky expects. That work ethic is one of the reasons Bahl has become the nation’s top softball pitching recruit for the Class of 2021.
Set to sign her letter of intent next month to play college softball at Oklahoma, Bahl is preparing for her final games as a high school phenom. She’s looking to lead Papillion-La Vista to its third state championship in four seasons.
The Class A state tournament is scheduled to begin play Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. Papio again is the top seed and will play district rival Papillion-La Vista South in its first-round game at 11:30 a.m.
Thanks in large part to Bahl, the Monarchs (32-0)have won a state-record 68 consecutive games dating back to the beginning of the 2019 season.
None of Bahl’s success comes as a surprise to Dubsky, who has helped many other local pitchers try to reach the limits of their potential.
What initially was most exciting to Dubsky about working with Bahl was that he could begin helping her develop at the very beginning of her career.
“I thought, ‘I finally get to move forward with a kid at a young age instead of working the same thing with a kid because they won’t work at it,’” Dubsky said. “By the time Jordyn was 9 or 10, we started talking about different kinds of pitches.
“Most kids aren’t ready to do that at such a young age. She was starting to learn about a rise ball, but she was also doing her homework, so she started to progress.”
In the past decade Dubsky has worked with pitchers like Karissa Hovinga, another Papillion-La Vista ace who likely will pitch for the Canadian National Team in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Dubsky also has tutored Courtney Wallace, Olivia Farrell and Kate Rehberg, the other three pitchers who were on the 2017 World-Herald All-Nebraska team along with then-freshman Bahl.
Laura Roecker, Faith Cain, Kellen Daly, Jaylee Hinrichs, Julia Anderson, Ruby Meylan, Brin Swanson and many others have taken lessons from Dubsky the past decade. He also worked for a time with Paige Lowary from Dallas Center-Grimes High School in Iowa.
Lowary pitched for two years at Missouri before transferring to Oklahoma to help the Sooners win the 2017 NCAA national championship.
Dubsky’s passion for the sport comes from the countless hours he spent on the family farm near Clarkson, Nebraska, wanting to be a pitcher like his father.
“When you grew up on a farm back then you didn’t have a lot of video instruction you could watch,” Dubsky said. “My goal was I wanted to be a great softball pitcher because my dad was a pitcher in the ’60s and ’70s. That’s all I knew.”
As his playing days wound down, Dubsky, 55, began thinking about how he could pass along his knowledge.
Petersen, who is four years older than Dubsky, grew up near Dubsky just south of Wisner and Pilger. Petersen said his father would take him and his brothers to go watch Darrel Dubsky pitch in men’s fast-pitch games.
“I played little league at the same time as Darren and I remember him because his dad was a great pitcher in the area,” Petersen said. “We’d go to Beemer, West Point, Clarkson, just to watch him pitch.”
Dubsky understands that each pupil needs a unique approach to learning to best maximize their strengths. The my-way-or-the-highway approach simply isn’t one Dubsky can, or wants to, embrace.
“There’s no cookie-cutter method to teaching,” Dubsky said. “It’s how a kid perceives things. Getting taught how to throw different pitches before they understand the basics is like learning how to run before they walk. There’s an old-school way to teach, but you find out real fast that isn’t the way the body moves.”
Dubsky wants each student to maximize the athletic gifts they have, no matter how many or how few. Sometimes it makes you the nation’s top recruit; for others, there are opportunities to be had at junior colleges or smaller schools.
“An athlete who is 10 can sometimes throw better just because they’re bigger,” Dubsky said. “When they get to be 14, 15, 16 years old, sometimes they’re getting hit harder. (In my view) the kid didn’t get good instruction early on.
“Some of these great kids are getting the athleticism coached out of them. I try to best maximize someone’s ability.”
One thing Dubsky can relate to with today’s club teams is traveling to play the best competition when the high school season isn’t in session. For three decades, Dubsky would zip around the Midwest on weekends to play on high-level teams against top competition.
Dubsky has never coached for just a single team or club. His preference is working with those who want to work with him.
“I don’t want to come across as a know-it-all or being conceited,” Dubsky said. “I need to get better so my students can get better. I’m not going to say, ‘I’m right, you’re wrong, we have to do it this way.’”
That’s another part of Dubsky’s approach that appeals to Bahl’s learning style. There’s never an agenda until the lesson begins. At the beginning of this season, Bahl had something she needed help fixing following a Saturday game.
“We never go into a lesson saying we’re going to work on this one thing today,” Bahl said. “We just worked on my timing and keeping my weight from not getting too far forward. No matter what there’s always a lot to work on.
“I do come back with questions, but mostly we’ll talk about things. (Something) feels odd, we talk about what could be causing that to happen.”
Bahl also has learned how to fix things on the fly. In the Sept. 12 Metro Conference championship game against Omaha Marian, Bahl issued three walks to load the bases for the first time all season.
There wasn’t time to have a chat with Dubsky, but Bahl had plenty of mental notes available from previous sessions to make the needed adjustment and get out of the inning without giving up any runs.
“After the third batter, I thought all these balls I’m throwing are down inside,” Bahl said. “My weight’s forward and my arm circle is off. If I stay square to the catcher and drive my front knee up to keep my weight back, I can fix this.
“I realized, ‘I don’t have an open base, and I need to figure it out now.’”
It’s that kind of mental toughness that Dubsky noticed before Bahl got to high school, when she was usually participating in club games against older kids.
“She’s just got a nose for it,” Dubsky said. “She just worked harder and harder and wanted to get better and better. She didn’t have to do a million things. She just had to do one thing correctly. You could see that at 12 or 13 that she was going to be pretty special.”
All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports