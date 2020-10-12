This coach saw something special in Jordyn Bahl when she was 8 years old

“She was a tiny thing, but from the very beginning there was one thing about her that showed me she might have something special,” Dubsky said. “She would engage you by looking you in the eyes. Most kids are afraid to do that at such a young age.”

She also had a particularly live arm.

That initial evaluation grew into an instructor-student relationship that has been productively harmonious for a decade. Bahl has developed into arguably the best pitcher and all-around softball player in state history.

“I definitely think there’s a style for everybody,” Bahl said. “Darren’s has always been a style that clicks with me. I like everything he puts into it. When something doesn’t click, we figure something else out that (works). People will go to instructors, not work, then not have the outcome they want.

“Then they’ll blame the instructors. He’s hard on his pitchers. He expects you to put in the work before your lesson. For girls who work hard and have a passion for the game, they will put in the time to get better.”

Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen said it’s common for players to have someone outside the program who helps them, especially when it comes to pitching.