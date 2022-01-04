'This is a good win': Blair girls basketball defeats Fremont Bergan in overtime

BLAIR, Neb. — Blair spent most of its game Tuesday night against Fremont Bergan playing catch-up.

​Makayla Baughman helped the Bears finally make it all the way back.

The senior guard sank two 3-pointers late in regulation to get it tied and Blair went on to post a 43-38 overtime victory. The Bears entered the game ranked sixth in Class B while the Knights were ranked No. 1 in Class D-1.

Bergan sprinted to a 14-2 first-quarter advantage and held the lead until late in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Baughman with 15 seconds left brought Blair within 33-30 and another trey from the corner eight seconds later tied it.

The Bears outscored the Knights 10-5 in overtime to secure the win.

"When Makayla hit those 3-pointers, I knew it was our game," Blair coach Matt Aschoff said. "You're not going to win many down 14-2 but our girls kept battling."

Baughman was 2 for 9 from the field but sank four of her last five shots, including three 3-pointers. She scored six in the four-minute overtime and finished with 16.

She also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.