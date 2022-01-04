 Skip to main content
'This is a good win': Blair girls basketball defeats Fremont Bergan in overtime
BASKETBALL

'This is a good win': Blair girls basketball defeats Fremont Bergan in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaitlyn Mlnarik

Fremont Bergan’s Kaitlyn Mlnarik goes up for a first-quarter basket Tuesday night against Blair. Mlnarik scored 12 points but the Bears rallied for an overtime win.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

BLAIR, Neb. — Blair spent most of its game Tuesday night against Fremont Bergan playing catch-up.

​Makayla Baughman helped the Bears finally make it all the way back.

The senior guard sank two 3-pointers late in regulation to get it tied and Blair went on to post a 43-38 overtime victory. The Bears entered the game ranked sixth in Class B while the Knights were ranked No. 1 in Class D-1.

Bergan sprinted to a 14-2 first-quarter advantage and held the lead until late in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Baughman with 15 seconds left brought Blair within 33-30 and another trey from the corner eight seconds later tied it.

The Bears outscored the Knights 10-5 in overtime to secure the win.

"When Makayla hit those 3-pointers, I knew it was our game," Blair coach Matt Aschoff said. "You're not going to win many down 14-2 but our girls kept battling."

Baughman was 2 for 9 from the field but sank four of her last five shots, including three 3-pointers. She scored six in the four-minute overtime and finished with 16.

She also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

"I know I'm a good shooter and I had to keep playing with confidence," Baughman said. "We lost a close one against them last year so this is a good win."

Bergan led 17-9 at halftime and 21-20 after the third quarter. The Knights rebuilt their lead to seven points in the final period before the Bears rallied.

Freshman Molly Ladwig also had 16 for Blair, which moved to 9-1.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik had 12 points and 10 rebounds to pace the 8-1 Knights.

Fremont Bergan (8-1)....14  3    4  12    5—38

Blair (9-1).........................2  7  11  13  10—43

FB: Summer Bojanski 10, Adisyn Mendlik 2, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 12, Paige Frickenstein 2, Addie Gilfry 2, Carlee Hapke 10.

B: Sami Murray 4, Molly Ladwig 16, Mya Larson 1, Leah Chance 3, Makayla Baughman 16, Kailey O'Grady 1, Addie Sullivan 2.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

