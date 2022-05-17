This season it's a tight race for Class B state tennis title as 'everyone has a chance'

Jon Holtz has no idea who is going to win the Class B girls tennis team title this week. How that unpredictability plays out is what the Elkhorn coach can't wait to see.

"When I look at it, I think three or four teams could easily win state, five maybe," Holtz said. "I think what you'll see is important this year is the fifth- and seventh-place matches. It could come down to those one or two points.

"That's going to be fun for a whole bunch of teams because everyone has a chance."

The state meet is Thursday and Friday in Lincoln, and Elkhorn expects to be one of those teams in the mix. The Antlers won a number of tournaments by close scores this spring before finishing runner-up twice last week — again by narrow margins.

The Antlers will have top-three seeds at No. 1 singles and both doubles teams. That includes freshman Kira Ozyornaya, who is 29-6 at No. 1 singles.

"You can tell she's still a freshman, she still does freshman things," Holtz said. "That's all right. It's been fun to watch her progress in 1 singles, the hardest division, where she's done well."

Ozyornaya's emergence has allowed Holtz to rearrange his lineup. Sophomore Paulina Fomicheva, who finished sixth at No. 1 singles last season, now is playing 1 doubles with senior Julia Gates, who placed fifth at 1 doubles in 2021. They've combined to go 26-5 this spring.

Elkhorn's No. 2 doubles team is a new combination this season, as well.

"​It's all about chemistry and routine and how everyone adapts to each other," Holtz said. "I think that's a testimony to our team that they've embraced everybody and worked with everybody."

Omaha Duchesne, winner of the past two state meets, also will be in the mix for another title. Ina Satpathy, who won No. 1 doubles last season when her older sister won No. 1 singles, will be the favorite at 1 singles this season. Her only loss came in the season's opening week against Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens.

Perennial power Grand Island Central Catholic will be there again. And then there are a couple of improving newcomers.

Elkhorn North's strength is with its doubles teams, including Haylee Wolf and Camryn Jacobsmeier, who are 20-2 at No. 1 doubles. Bennington, meanwhile, has one of the top No. 1 singles players in 26-3 Kailee Bailey.

"Who knows what's going to happen? It will be a matter of who comes to play that day," Holtz said.

