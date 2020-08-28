'This was my year': Taekwon Johnson shines in debut as Millard South's starting RB

Running back Taekwon Johnson has had to wait his turn at Millard South but he showed Friday night he'll be a solid addition to the offense.

The senior rushed for two touchdowns to lead the second-ranked Patriots to a 33-0 season-opening win over Millard North at Buell Stadium. Johnson finished with 79 yards, carrying just once in the second half.

"Last year I was second string and had two seniors ahead of me," he said. "I knew this was my year."

Johnson set the tone on the first play, scampering for 42 yards. That started the Patriots' nine-play drive that produced a 24-yard field goal from Cole Lammel.

Millard South went back to work on its next possession, which started on the Mustangs' 25-yard line after a 42-yard punt return by Antrell Taylor. Five plays later, Johnson scored on a 14-yard run.

Millard North had its best scoring chance on its next possession but a 46-yard field goal attempt by sophomore Noah Boyd was no good.

Johnson scored his second TD of the night midway through the second quarter on a 7-yard run. That capped a nine-play drive that started at the Patriots' 25.