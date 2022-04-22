Thomas Leiden strikes out eight as Omaha Creighton Prep rolls past Bennington

Senior pitcher Thomas Leiden settled down and settled in Friday to lead Omaha Creighton Prep to its 20th victory.

The left-hander allowed four hits and struck out eight as the top-ranked Junior Jays posted a 14-2 win over Class B No. 4 Bennington. Prep moved to 20-4 while the Badgers fell to 11-5.

Leiden walked five in the first two innings but worked out of trouble, yielding just one run. He got nicked for another run in the fourth, but the Junior Jays had the game well in hand by then.

“Thomas was pretty good most of the time,” Prep coach Pat Mooney said. “He got in a groove after those first two innings.”

Leiden said it felt good to pick up the victory while striking out a career-high eight.

“I was a little shaky at first, but then I found the rhythm,” he said. “And the guys gave me a lot of support.”

The Junior Jays took advantage of six Bennington errors over the first three innings to score 10 runs. Prep tacked on another run in the fourth and won it in the sixth when Keegan Holmstrom belted a walk-off, three-run home run.

“We scored some runs early and stole a raft of bases,” Mooney said. “It was nice to see Keegan get his first homer to end it.”

Zach Ryan also went deep for Prep, which had 11 hits — eight in the first three innings.

“If you make errors the way we did, a good team is going to make you pay,” Bennington coach Scott Heese said. “We got better as the game went on, but the damage was done.”

Parker Mooney had a pair of RBIs for Prep while catcher Elliott Peterson reached base four times. Ryan and Jack Stessman each scored three runs.

The Badgers scored their runs on a bases-loaded walk to Cooper Mlnarik and a wild pitch.

Heese credited Leiden for working out of trouble, especially in the early innings.

“He was effectively wild,” the coach said. “He fell behind hitters but seemed to bear down when there were runners on base.”

Leiden, one of 12 seniors on the team, said the Junior Jays are peaking at the right time with the postseason two weeks away.

“We’re playing great,” he said. “I think we all feel like we’re hitting our stride.”

Bennington (11-5).......................100 100— 2 4 7

Omaha Creighton Prep (20-4)......325 103—14 11 0

W: Leiden. L: Douglas. 2B: B, Heese. HR: CP, Ryan, Holmstrom.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.