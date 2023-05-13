A strong start from Andrew Salvatore got Elkhorn off to a winning start Saturday at the Class B state baseball tournament.

The junior right-hander pitched a three-hitter as the Antlers defeated Wahoo 4-0 in a first-round game at Werner Park. Elkhorn (17-13) advanced to play Norris in a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Monday at UNO.

Salvatore surrendered a single in the first inning to leadoff batter Conor Booth. He then retired 13 in a row before giving up a two-out walk to Kael Eddie in the fifth.

Salvatore improved to 5-2.

No. 4 Elkhorn (16-13) went ahead 1-0 in the first on an infield error. That brought home Connor Hunt, who led off the inning with a single.

Another error plated the Antlers' second run before they added two more in the fourth. Gil Schroeder had an RBI single and Cooper Fedde followed with a sacrifice fly.

Nolan Van Slyke led off the sixth with a single for No. 3 Wahoo (20-4), but he was erased in an inning-ending double play.

Salvatore gave up a two-out single to Aidan Lofgren in the seventh before right fielder Fedde caught the final out, running deep into right-center to end the game.

Ryan Bokelmann pitched the first four innings for the Warriors while freshman Kaden Christen followed with three shutout innings.

Elkhorn is seeking its fourth state title and first since 2016.

Wahoo will play Omaha Skutt in a 1 p.m. elimination game Monday at UNO.

Elkhorn (16-13) ...... 210 100 0—4 5 0

Wahoo (20-4) ......... 000 000 0—0 3 2

W: Salvatore. L: Bokelmann.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004