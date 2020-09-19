Three home runs power Papillion-La Vista softball past Lincoln Southwest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three home runs and another lockdown pitching performance from Jordyn Bahl powered Papillion-La Vista to the championship of the 11-team Monarch Invitational.

This time the vanquished opponent was the team ranked closest to Papio — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks limited Papio to five hits, but three of those were home runs as the Monarchs ran their state-record winning streak to 59 games with a 4-0 victory at La Vista City Park.

Bahl, Mia Jarecki and Haley Wilwerding all had round-trippers to support Bahl’s 13-strikeout, two-hit performance from the circle.

Jarecki led off the bottom of the first with a home run. Wilwerding, the No. 9 hitter in the Papio lineup, put the Monarchs ahead 2-0 in the third with a one-out solo shot that just missed the left field scoreboard.

Southwest starter Sam Bank then walked Jarecki before Bahl stepped up and hit her 17th home run of the season. This one went over Papio’s 2002 state championship banner in center field and gave the Monarchs a four-run lead that would stand up the remainder of the game.

“Everybody played better today than they did yesterday,” Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said. “We were a little lethargic yesterday, but that energy came back today.”