Three home runs power Papillion-La Vista softball past Lincoln Southwest

“Sam did well, and Bailey really competed,” Watt said. “She was hitting her spots. That was her first pitching appearance this week.”
Watt was happy with the way Southwest performed throughout the entire tournament after going 3-1 with victories over Bellevue East, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista South to improve to 18-4.
“I’m happy with the way were aggressive at the plate and took our hacks,” Watt said. “That’s an extremely talented team. I’m proud of what we did this whole weekend.”
Lincoln Southwest (18-4)............000 000 0—0 2 0 At Papillion-La Vista (23-0).........103 000 x—4 5 0
W: Jordyn Bahl. L: Sam Bank. 2B: PLV, Jenna Hoelscher. HR: PLV, Haley Wilwerding, Mia Jarecki, Bahl.
All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010
2019
2019 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Beatrice's Addison Barnard, Elkhorn's Sydney Nuismer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Hain, Millard South's Jayme Horan and Wayne's Victoria Kniesche.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 All-Nebraska softball team: Hastings' Ellie McCoy, Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier, Millard South's Bailey Urban, Omaha Burke's Emma Rosonke, Gretna's Brooke Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Lincoln Southwest's Mckenzie Steiner, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Jodryn Bahl, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki, Wayne's Tori Kniesche and Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
2017
2017 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Millard West's Samantha Alm, Papillion-La Vista's Madeline Vejvoda, Gretna's Billie Andrews, Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Lincoln Southwest's Carson Fischer, Lincoln Southwest's Emma Kauf, Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont, Lincoln Pius X's Carlee Liesch and Crete's Morgan Maly. Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard North's Kate Rehberg and Crete's Camry Moore.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
2016 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard South's Peyton Glatter, Elkhorn South's Alicia Perrien, Gretna's Alexa Sedlak, Millard South's Payton Huscroft, York's Karlee Seevers, Elkhorn South's Hannah Sederburg, Millard West's Sam Alm, Omaha Marian's Emma Raabe, Pavilion-La Vista's Hannah McCarville, Millard West's Logan Black, Pavilion-La Vista's Courtney Wallace, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker and Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
2015 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row, from left: York's Karlee Seevers and York's Jordyn Stearns. Back row, from left: Lincoln Southwest's Caelyn Christiancy, Millard West's Mikaela Pechar, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Papillion-La Vista's Sara Sempek, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Camille Fowler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Lexie Linderman, Elkhorn South's Olivia Ferrell and Millard West's Sam Alm.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
2014 All-Nebraska softball team: From left: Millard West's Kristen Van Hoosen, Ralston's Sierra Athow, Elkhorn's Laura Roecker, Millard South's Leah Kalkwarf, Papillion-La Vista's Julia Andersen, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Papillion-La Vista's Sam Dellinger, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Omaha Marian's Kellyn Daly, Millard South's Vicky Kinney and Omaha Marian's Gabbie Jonas.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
2013 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Kylie Schwarting, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Millard South's Rylie Unzicker, Millard West's Emily Klosterman, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. Back row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Julie Andersen, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski, Lincoln Southeast's Erin Lockhart, York's Taylor Kadavy, Wahoo's Taylor Otte, Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Millard South's Emily Hove.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
2012 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Omaha Skutt's Jen Daro, Papillion-La Vista South's Paige Nekola, Millard South's Jordan Johnson, Second row from left: Grand Island's Lindsey Telecky, Papillion-La Vista's Taylor Wachholtz, Papillion-La Vista South's Courtney Schendt, Millard South's Vicky Kinney. First row from left: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Pius X's Kat Woolman, Millard West's Katy Klosterman, Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Madi Unzicker and Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
2011 All-Nebraska softball team: Front row: Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Omaha Skutt's Jennifer Daro, Omaha Skutt's Erin McGonigal. Second row: Millard South's Madi Unzicker, Lincoln Southwest's Liz Dike, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Lincoln Southwest's Tania Carroll. Third row: Papillion-La Vista South's Nicole Warren, Millard South's Blake Ringle, Omaha Skutt's Kaylan Jablonski. Back row: Bennington's Sydney Hames, Millard South's Taylor Erlenbusch, Millard North's Lexie Loos.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
2010 All-Nebraska softball team: Back row from left: Blair's Presley Glaser, Blair's Carly Nielsen, Papillion-La Vista South's Kaiti Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Karissa Hovinga, Omaha Westside's Tonya Peterson, Millard South's Morgan Peterson, Beatrice's Alicia Armstrong, Papillion-La Vista South's Allie Mathewson. Front row from left: Millard South's Jordan King, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Metzler, Lincoln Southeast's Sara Scheffert, Papillion-La Vista's Kelsey Whipple, Millard South's Katie Dinning.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
