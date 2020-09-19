 Skip to main content
Three home runs power Papillion-La Vista softball past Lincoln Southwest
SOFTBALL

Three home runs power Papillion-La Vista softball past Lincoln Southwest

Three home runs and another lockdown pitching performance from Jordyn Bahl powered Papillion-La Vista to the championship of the 11-team Monarch Invitational.

This time the vanquished opponent was the team ranked closest to Papio — No. 2 Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks limited Papio to five hits, but three of those were home runs as the Monarchs ran their state-record winning streak to 59 games with a 4-0 victory at La Vista City Park.

Bahl, Mia Jarecki and Haley Wilwerding all had round-trippers to support Bahl’s 13-strikeout, two-hit performance from the circle.

Jarecki led off the bottom of the first with a home run. Wilwerding, the No. 9 hitter in the Papio lineup, put the Monarchs ahead 2-0 in the third with a one-out solo shot that just missed the left field scoreboard.

Southwest starter Sam Bank then walked Jarecki before Bahl stepped up and hit her 17th home run of the season. This one went over Papio’s 2002 state championship banner in center field and gave the Monarchs a four-run lead that would stand up the remainder of the game.

“Everybody played better today than they did yesterday,” Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said. “We were a little lethargic yesterday, but that energy came back today.”

After Bahl’s home run, Silver Hawks coach Mark Watt brought in Bailey Selvage to take Bank’s place. Selvage limited the Monarchs to just two hits over their final 2⅔ innings.

“Sam did well, and Bailey really competed,” Watt said. “She was hitting her spots. That was her first pitching appearance this week.”

Watt was happy with the way Southwest performed throughout the entire tournament after going 3-1 with victories over Bellevue East, Millard West and Papillion-La Vista South to improve to 18-4.

“I’m happy with the way were aggressive at the plate and took our hacks,” Watt said. “That’s an extremely talented team. I’m proud of what we did this whole weekend.”

Lincoln Southwest (18-4)............000  000  0—0  2  0

At Papillion-La Vista (23-0).........103  000  x—4  5  0

W: Jordyn Bahl. L: Sam Bank. 2B: PLV, Jenna Hoelscher. HR: PLV, Haley Wilwerding, Mia Jarecki, Bahl.

