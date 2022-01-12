Three Nebraska high school volleyball players named All-Americans

Three players from Nebraska have been named first-team All-Americans by prepvolleyball.com.

Those three are Bekka Allick of Waverly, Maisie Boesiger of Norris and Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South. Allick and Boesiger have committed to Nebraska while LeGrand is a Kansas State pledge.

NU commit Bergen Reilly of Sioux Falls O’Gorman also was named to the first team.

Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt was named to the second team while Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest and Ella Waters of Norris earned third-team honors.

Honorable mention went to Millard West’s Alanna Bankston while Katelyn Karr of Silver Lake was a special mention honoree.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.