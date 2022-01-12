 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Nebraska high school volleyball players named All-Americans
0 Comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Three Nebraska high school volleyball players named All-Americans

  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Three players from Nebraska have been named first-team All-Americans by prepvolleyball.com.

Those three are Bekka Allick of Waverly, Maisie Boesiger of Norris and Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South. Allick and Boesiger have committed to Nebraska while LeGrand is a Kansas State pledge.

NU commit Bergen Reilly of Sioux Falls O’Gorman also was named to the first team.

Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt was named to the second team while Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest and Ella Waters of Norris earned third-team honors.

Honorable mention went to Millard West’s Alanna Bankston while Katelyn Karr of Silver Lake was a special mention honoree.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady he needed one more catch for $500K jackpot

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert