LINCOLN — Nebraska’s trio of Top 100 national recruits led a rewriting of the all-time Top 10 charts in six of Friday’s individual events during the prelims of the 87th state high school boys swimming championships.

Nate Germonprez of Omaha Westside and Omaha Creighton Prep’s John Watson set state records, and Kalvin Hahn of Millard North improved his standing in a pair of events during the competition at the Devaney Center natatorium.

Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North senior Greg Wehbe made his World-Herald all-time Top 10 debut in two events, joining six other swimmers who either moved up or had their premiere appearance in an event.

Germonprez, the No. 3 national recruit according to swimcloud.com, set himself up for a big final day of his historic career. The consolation and championship finals for both the boys and girls at the Devaney Center kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Texas recruit set state and state meet records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, had a career best 50-yard backstroke split while leading Westside to the fastest qualifying time in the 200 medley relay in 1:31.81. That time puts the Warriors at No. 5 all-time.

After opening his program with that race, Germonprez easily won his heat of the 200 freestyle in 1:36.87. That’s slightly off his state record of 1:35.60, but neither Westside coach Andy Rider or Germonprez were concerned with Friday’s time.

“I was feeling out my stroke and wasn’t going for anything special in the prelims,” Germonprez said. “I just wanted to get a feel for the water and be efficient, just testing the waters.”

Next was the 100 freestyle. It was time for a different approach and pace, one that allowed Germonprez to lower his state record in the event to 43.61. That time is 0.24 seconds faster than the 43.85 Germonprez swam leading off Westside’s 400 free relay at the Metro Conference meet.

“Before the race I talked to Andy and my mom (Westside assistant Liz Germonprez) that I was going to go at my 200 pace but just a bit faster,” Germonprez said. “You’re more excited for the race but you don’t have to do the last 100. It was pretty relaxed. I’m really looking forward to swimming it again tomorrow.”

Then came his final swim, a 50 freestyle to lead off Westside’s 200 freestyle relay quartet. Both Germonprez and Rider were properly coy prior to the meet about which freestyle relay Germonprez would swim prior to the meet. Turns out Rider and his staff made the right call.

Germonprez stepped to the blocks, got a terrific start and went down and back in just 19.64 seconds, which was 0.19 seconds faster than the previous state record of 19.83 set by Jacob Molacek of Omaha Creighton Prep in 2014.

“That was a good race, it felt really strong,” Germonprez said. “Each stroke had a purpose. I took one less stroke on both 25’s, which proves to me that my stroke was efficient. I’m looking forward to doing it again.”

The other eight swimmers who posted chart-busting times also are looking forward to one last crack at their events. After watching the winners of the two 500 freestyle heats before him swim career best times that landed them in the top four all-time, Prep senior Watson responded with a state record performance.

Watson, a Missouri recruit who is ranked No. 69 nationally, swam his final 100 yards almost as fast as his first 100 en route to posting a 4:29.24. That time topped the previous state record of 4:32.04 set by Jonathan Novinski of Grand Island in 2019.

While Novinski remains No. 2 all-time and Germonprez is third, Hahn and Lincoln East sophomore Jadeon Carter now are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, all-time in the state’s longest race.

Hahn, the No. 36-ranked recruit who is headed for Army, won the third heat in 4:32.80 after Carter won the second heat in 4:34.01.

“There are a lot of really good racers in that event,” Prep coach Tom Beck said. “It may take another state record to win that race.”

It was Hahn who led the way in the 100 breaststroke where, just as in the 500 free, three swimmers had Top 10 performances. With the fastest qualifying time of 54.85, Hahn moved to No. 3 all-time behind only Molacek and Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek.

Westside senior Kaden Guzman now is No. 4 at 54.99 after previously being in the Top 10 at 55.58. Millard South junior Nikolas Keuser moved from No. 9 to No. 7 with his career best 55.57.

Wehbe made his Top 10 debut with his times in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He was the leading qualifier in the 50 free when he touched in 20.47, a time that puts him at No. 6 all-time. Wehbe then was second to Germonprez in the 100 free with a 45.45, putting him at No. 10 all-time.

Two more Prep swimmers also posted Top 10 times. Will Clark is now tied for 7th all-time with his 1:50.91 that led all qualifiers in the 200 individual medley. Clark also is the leading qualifier in the 100 backstroke at 50.44.

Henry Dvorak is tied at No. 4 all-time with Ryan Bubb of Lincoln East at 48.92 in the 100 butterfly. Dvorak narrowly missed cracking the 50 freestyle chart at 20.67. Two swimmers are tied for 10th all-time at 20.66.

“Will Clark swam extremely well today, and John’s 500 is almost how we drew it up,” Beck said. “John was holding back a lot more than he usually does. He sprinted that last 100 almost as fast as his first one diving off the block.

“Will is someone who basically did his championship meet preparation leading up to this meet really well. He stayed relaxed, he stayed calm, and he’s getting very close to his perfect races.”

The Junior Jays are poised to win the school’s 23rd state swimming and diving team title after what Beck called a strong first day of swims across the board.

“We had excellent senior leadership,” Beck said. “They were leading by example and in other ways as well.”

2023 Boys State Swimming Prelims Results

CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS

200-yard medley relay:

1. Omaha Westside (Nate Germonprez, Kaden Guzman, Aidan Jackson, Aidan Cunningham), 1:31.81 (No. 5 all-time). 2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:34.74. 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:35.13. 4. Lincoln East, 1:36.59. 5. Millard North, 1:36.75. 6. Grand Island, 1:37.46. 7. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 1:38.07. 8. Lincoln Pius X, 1:38.41.

200 freestyle:

1. Germonprez, 1:36.87. 2. John Watson, Prep, 1:40.27. 3. Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn/ES/EN, 1:42.58. 4. Collin Wilcynski, LSW, 1:43.42. 5. Jadeon Carter, LE, 1:43.51. 6. YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:44.74. 7. Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 1:44.75. 8. Sam Becker, LPX, 1:44.85.

200 individual medley:

1. William Clark, Prep, 1:50.91 (tie, No. 7 all-time). 2. Nathan Finnegan, Prep, 1:52.88. 3. Guzman, 1:53.92. 4. Luke Dankert, GI, 1:54.23. 5. Drayton Beber, Prep, 1:55.25. 6 (tie). Jackson and Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn/ES/EN, 1:56.27. 8. Cael Meranda, LSW, 1:58.31.

50 freestyle:

1. Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn/EN/ES, 20.47 (No. 6 all-time). 2. Henry Dvorak, Prep, 20.67. 3. Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, 21.18. 4. Thomas Nissen, Prep, 21.20. 5. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn/EN/ES, 21.37. 6. Ian Paup, LE, 21.45. 7. Michael Johansen, Omaha Skutt/EMM, 21.46. 8. Tyler Reida, LSW, 21.58.

100 butterfly:

1. Dvorak, 48.92 (tie, No. 4 all-time), 48.92. 2. Mayo, 50.30. 3. Reida, 50.62. 4. Reid Frederik, LE, 51.19. 5. Evan Niemeyer, Prep, 52.01. 6. Trevor Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 52.05. 7. Becker, 52.12. 8. Lucas Feng, MN, 52.87.

100 freestyle:

1. Germonprez, 43.61 (state record, No. 1 all-time, betters own 43.85, 2023). 2. Wehbe, 45.45 (No. 10 all-time). 3. Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 46.02. 4. Aidan Kolb, LSW, 46.68. 5. Liam O’Hanlon, Prep, 46.90. 6. Connor Liekhus, Prep, 47.27. 7. Paup, 47.65. 8. Forsberg, 47.88.

500 freestyle:

1. Watson, 4:29.24 (state record, No. 1 all-time, betters 4:32.04 by Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 2019). 2. Hahn, 4:32.80 (No. 3 all-time). 3. Jadeon Carter, LE, 4:34.01 (No. 4 all-time). 4. Finnegan, Prep, 4:41.83. 5. Cunningham, 4:47.50. 6. Austin Lewis, Prep, 4:49.93. 7. Matt Uehling, Elkhorn/ES/EN, 4:52.91. 8. Wilcynski, 4:53.01.

200 freestyle relay:

1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North (Forsberg, Wehbe, Horner, Mayo), 1:24.43. 2. Omaha Westside, 1:24.52. 3. Lincoln East, 1:25.71. 4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:26.30. 5. Millard North, 1:28.32. 6. Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael, 1:29.23. 7. Lincoln Southwest, 1:29.92. 8. Lincoln Pius X, 1:30.35.

100 backstroke:

1. Clark, 50.44. 2. Pospishil, 51.15. 3. Kolb, 51.25. 4. Horner, 51.56. 5. Alex Fitch, Westside, 52.31. 6. Frederick, 52.40. 7. Jared Coffey, LPX, 53.28. 8. Liekhus, 53.50.

100 breaststroke:

1. Hahn, 54.85 No. 3 all-time). 2. Guzman, 54.99 (No. 4 all-time). 3. Keuser, 55.57 (No. 7 all-time). 4. Beber, 56.68. 5. Dankert, 57.01. 6. Connor Christ, Fremont, 58.18. 7. Jackson, 58.49. 8. Lorenzo Ciafre, GI, 58.66.

400 freestyle relay:

1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North (Mayo, Horner, Forsberg, Wehbe), 3:10.69. 2. Lincoln East, 3:12.10. 3. Lincoln Southwest, 3:13.58. 4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:15.23. 5. Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3:17.15. 6. Lincoln Pius X, 3:17.22. 7. Omaha Westside, 3:19.02. 8. Grand Island, 3:19.98.