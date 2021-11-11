Three Rezac brothers starting on Westside's undefeated team? It's a 'unique experience'

“A lot of people judge from what they see on Friday nights, and coaches have the luxury of seeing what they see in practice," Froendt said. “We saw Anthony come along strong in practice in terms of his decision-making, which is incredible.”

Scott Frost brought “fast blinker” into Nebraska football vernacular. The Westside coach said Anthony has that trait and it was apparent when he was with the junior varsity to start the season and the Westside staff saw flashes of playmaking ability.

“We knew going into game four, we want to give him some opportunity and when we did what he's done since then is pretty much just unbelievable," Froendt said.

Such a move midseason could have fractured a team. Because of Brown, it hasn’t. Froendt, who coaches Brown in football and golf, said Brown is helping Anthony: “Clearly as a competitor, it’s hard on him but he’s handled this as graciously and with high character as anybody could.”

Dominic Rezac said the upperclassmen have embraced having a half-dozen sophomores in the lineup.

“We knew that they were talented coming in and this wasn’t a surprise," he said. “We’ve been bringing them along and showing them what it’s about to play at this level. We’ve been very accepting of them.”