Three Rezac brothers starting on Westside's undefeated team? It's a 'unique experience'

Dominic Rezac is a proud big brother. One who’s been given an unexpected opportunity.
Rezac has watched his sophomore twin siblings, Anthony and Teddy, develop into joining him as starters for undefeated, returning state champion Omaha Westside.
“It's been cool to see that. I probably didn't expect them to do as well as they have this year," Rezac said. “It's been cool playing on the same team with them. It’s the first time I’ve ever played with them on the same team.
“It’s definitely a unique experience that not a lot of people get, so I'm really grateful to be able to do that and have that be so successful.”
While not the first time that three brothers have started on a football team in the state, it’s certainly rare in Class A. Westside coach Brett Froendt can't recall the last time it happened. What might be unprecedented is that for an undefeated team one brother is the starting quarterback (Anthony), one is the team’s leading rusher (Dominic) and one is tied for the team lead in interceptions (Teddy).
“They’re just intelligent football kids. Their football IQ is high," Froendt said. “The younger two have worked in their positions quickly and certainly added value immediately. Especially since we plugged Anthony in at quarterback, our offense has become a lot more efficient and been able to score points.”
Dominic has been a proven commodity for the Warriors for two years. He’s a two-time 1,000-yard rusher who has 1,375 yards in the 10 games the 11-0 Warriors (they have a forfeit win) have played. He’s committed to the Air Force Academy, which has a ground game that should be a good fit.
He’s played hurt most of these two seasons. He’s had a bone chip in a toe all season long. Now in the playoffs, he’s pulling double duty as the full-time safety because of injuries.
“There's a day or two a week he doesn't practice and he's in the pool a lot instead of running on the field, but he’s a warrior and he works out and prepares himself extremely well every week," Froendt said.
Teddy scored in his first varsity game. He picked off rival Omaha Creighton Prep twice in the first quarter, returning the first 39 yards for a touchdown and setting up a field goal with the second. While Froendt said he might not be a natural cornerback, but Teddy’s skill set fit in immediately “and his discipline is excellent.”
Anthony became the Warriors’ quarterback in their fourth game. His passing rating, based on college calculators, is 246.93. He’s 47 of 65 for 762 yards and 15 touchdowns against no interceptions.
Remember when Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma made the call to play freshman Caleb Williams instead of Spencer Rattler? Froendt had his Riley moment weeks earlier when he replaced senior Kolby Brown, who had been now-North Dakota State freshman Cole Payton’s backup, with Anthony Rezac.
“A lot of people judge from what they see on Friday nights, and coaches have the luxury of seeing what they see in practice," Froendt said. “We saw Anthony come along strong in practice in terms of his decision-making, which is incredible.”
Scott Frost brought “fast blinker” into Nebraska football vernacular. The Westside coach said Anthony has that trait and it was apparent when he was with the junior varsity to start the season and the Westside staff saw flashes of playmaking ability.
“We knew going into game four, we want to give him some opportunity and when we did what he's done since then is pretty much just unbelievable," Froendt said.
Such a move midseason could have fractured a team. Because of Brown, it hasn’t. Froendt, who coaches Brown in football and golf, said Brown is helping Anthony: “Clearly as a competitor, it’s hard on him but he’s handled this as graciously and with high character as anybody could.”
Dominic Rezac said the upperclassmen have embraced having a half-dozen sophomores in the lineup.
“We knew that they were talented coming in and this wasn’t a surprise," he said. “We’ve been bringing them along and showing them what it’s about to play at this level. We’ve been very accepting of them.”
Friday, the Rezacs and Westside put the winning streak and the chance to repeat as state champions on the line when they host No. 1 Bellevue West at 7 p.m. at Phelps Field. The Thunderbirds didn’t play Westside last year because they lost to Kearney in the quarterfinals.
West ran up 518 yards and 52 points last week on Grand Island. LJ Richardson ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass and Luke Johannsen was 19 of 25 for 297 yards and two TDs as West (10-1) scored on its first eight possessions.
“That’s a tough matchup, but our defense is playing well and it’s playing fast," Froendt said. “We’ll like to give them different looks and we'll see what kind of decisions we can get the quarterback to make. Offensively we feel we got a few spots that we can we can try to hit and see if we can't move the ball on a consistent basis and try to try to take some time off the clock.”
Only two Rezacs will be in the stands — mom Lisa and youngest brother Vince. The rest are tied to the game. Dad D.J. helps with the stats crew and Dominic’s twin Carly — yes, there’s two sets in the family — is a varsity cheerleader.
“She’s a part of it as well," Dominic said. “I definitely liked having a girl twin instead of a boy. I kind of like being on my own and being everybody’s big brother.”