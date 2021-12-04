Three-time honoree Ava LeGrand captains the All-Metro Conference volleyball team

Adeyemi led the Titans in kills with 387, including 47 in three state tournament matches.

“Stella had a strong season but was especially good in the final month,” Tarman said. “She’s a dynamic offensive threat and also took a step forward with her leadership and maturity.”

Medeck followed a strong freshman season with an even better sophomore year. She finished with 379 kills — 42 at the state tourney — and had 367 digs.

“Sometimes I have to remind myself that she’s only a sophomore,” Tarman said. “She played all six rotations so we counted on her a lot, and she handled that responsibility well.”

Weeks, an Arkansas pledge, finished fourth in Class A with 409 kills. She also was one of the top defensive players for the Storm with 442 digs.

“She was the consummate leader for us,” Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “She’s very talented and all of the other players look up to her.”

Another key player for the Storm was Zatechka, one of the top liberos in the state. The Missouri commit was second in Class A with 573 digs, including 46 in two state tourney matches.