Three-time honoree Ava LeGrand captains the All-Metro Conference volleyball team

A perfect season by Papillion-La Vista South leads to heavy representation on the All-Metro Conference volleyball team.
Three Titans — setter Ava LeGrand and hitters Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck — earn first-team honors. They helped Papio South net the program's fifth championship while going 40-0, becoming the first undefeated team in Class A in 10 years.
“It was a special team and a special group,” coach Katie Tarman said. “I’m going to cherish the memories from this past season for a long time.”
Other first-team selections are the Elkhorn South duo of Kylie Weeks and Estella Zatechka, Skylar McCune of Gretna and Destiny Ndam-Simpson of Omaha Westside.
Four of those players — LeGrand, Weeks, Zatechka and Ndam-Simpson — repeat as first-teamers. Adeyemi and Medeck were on the second team last year while McCune missed all of last season due to injury.
The teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.
LeGrand, the honorary captain, is a three-time selection to the All-Metro first team. The Kansas State commit dished out 1,109 assists with 361 digs, 98 kills, 64 blocks and 39 aces.
“Ava grew into an amazing leader for us,” Tarman said. “She did everything the right way, in practice and in matches.”
Adeyemi led the Titans in kills with 387, including 47 in three state tournament matches.
“Stella had a strong season but was especially good in the final month,” Tarman said. “She’s a dynamic offensive threat and also took a step forward with her leadership and maturity.”
Medeck followed a strong freshman season with an even better sophomore year. She finished with 379 kills — 42 at the state tourney — and had 367 digs.
“Sometimes I have to remind myself that she’s only a sophomore,” Tarman said. “She played all six rotations so we counted on her a lot, and she handled that responsibility well.”
Weeks, an Arkansas pledge, finished fourth in Class A with 409 kills. She also was one of the top defensive players for the Storm with 442 digs.
“She was the consummate leader for us,” Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “She’s very talented and all of the other players look up to her.”
Another key player for the Storm was Zatechka, one of the top liberos in the state. The Missouri commit was second in Class A with 573 digs, including 46 in two state tourney matches.
McCune missed all of last season after surgery on both hips. But the Creighton commit came back strong in her final varsity season, finishing third in Class A with 469 kills to go with 472 digs.
“Skylar helped us get back to state, and I know that was one of her goals,” Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. “She was as good if not better after the surgery.”
Ndam-Simpson, a Hawaii pledge, made a huge impact at Westside after transferring from Bellevue West. She led Class A with 504 kills and helped the Warriors reach state for the first time since 2002.
“She was a newcomer at the beginning of the season but it was awesome to see the way she prospered at Westside,” coach Korrine Bowers said. “She’s so talented and definitely a difference-maker.”
First team
S *Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, Sr.
H Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-10, Jr.
H Skylar McCune, Gretna, 5-7, Sr.
H D. Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside, 6-2, Jr.
H Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, 5-7, Sr.
H Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, So.
L Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South ,5-9, Sr.
* — denotes honorary captain
Second team
H Sadie Millard, Millard West, 5-10, Sr.
H Emma O’Neill, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, Sr.
H Kealy Kiviniemi, Bellevue West, 6-0, Sr.
H Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest, 6-0, Sr.
H Samantha Laird, Omaha Westside, 5-11, Jr.
S Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South, 5-6, Sr.
L Harlei Cole, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-6, Sr.
Third team
H Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Jr.
H Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian, 6-2, Jr.
H Maddie MacTaggart, Millard West, 5-10, Sr.
H Madilyn Siebler, Omaha Westside, 5-11, Sr.
S Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 5-8, So.
S Makayla Fleming, Millard South, 5-9, Sr.
L Faith Frame, Gretna, 5-7, So.
Honorable mention
Bellevue East: Paige Roberts, Erica Nickisch, Christina Carozza, Lilly Gulley, Mackenzie Reimer, Rylee Craig. Bellevue West: Liv Reitsma, Presley Liberty, Jayna Hope, Cara Bond, Kenzie Keith, Kayla Eggiman. Elkhorn South: Katie Galligan, Mia Mroczek, Kaitlin Thiebauth. Gretna: Elle Heckenlively, Savannah Shelburne. Millard North: Kate Galvin, Marisa Lootens, Caitlin McCormack, Abby Spidle, Kenzie Kucks. Millard South: Laci Abendroth, Ellee Glogowski, Paisley Gibson, Emily Hagedorn, Maddy Ballard, Ali Butler, Camille Renken, Sierra Pokharel. Millard West: Ella Hazen, Alanna Bankston, Skylar Walters, Kylah Brewer, Lauren Jones. Omaha Bryan: Jessica Conway. Omaha Burke: Delaney Dotzler. Omaha Central: Bianca Martinez, Quinn Kay, Caroline Festersen, Aniah Wayne. Omaha Marian: Meg Raabe, Amelia Roth, Izzy Campie. Omaha Northwest: Grace Lewis, Cierra Marks. Omaha South: Nadia Sweet. Omaha Westside: Jocelyn Healy, Kensington TeKrony, Daniella Gologan. Papillion-La Vista: Morgan Glaser, Karli Ahlers, Mia Tvrdy, Samantha Riggs. Papillion-La Vista South: Shealie Wiebers, Morgan Bode, Kenzie Dyrstad, Tessa Arnold.
