Three-time state champ Megan Carter wins Metro Conference diving title
SWIMMING AND DIVING

Three-time state champ Megan Carter wins Metro Conference diving title

Champions in 1-meter diving were crowned Thursday in the Metro and Heartland Conference meets.

Three-time defending state champion Megan Carter of Omaha Marian edged Millard West’s Lainey Woodward 505.75-497.90 to win the Metro girls title.

Katerina Hoffman of Lincoln Southeast also broke the 500-point barrier to win the Heartland Conference title with a final score of 501.45.

Landon Orth of Papillion-La Vista out-dueled Guy Hunt of Elkhorn to win his first Metro boys title. Orth finished with an 11-dive total of 446.85, with Hunt second at 414.15.

Lincoln Pius X’s David Hatt won the Heartland Boys title by posting a score of 434.25.

