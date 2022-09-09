Three touchdowns in under three minutes helps Omaha Westside down Bellevue West

A touchdown tidal wave rolled Omaha Westside’s way at the start of the third quarter.

Three touchdowns in less than three minutes. While it didn’t drown Bellevue West’s chances of beating the state’s preseason favorite in Class A and the current No. 1 team, the No. 3 Thunderbirds couldn’t get back to shore and lost 56-35 Friday night in front of a nearly-full Phelps Field at Westside.

Curt Cubrich started it with a 73-yard touchdown run on the third play of the second half for a 21-21 tie. Bellevue West then had a fake punt backfire, Teddy Rezac intercepting Danny Kaelin, giving the Warriors short-field for a 4-yard touchdown by Kenyan Cotton just 54 seconds later.

The sophomore transfer from Papillion-La Vista displayed his family’s sprinters’ speed by taking back a punt 82 yards. From trailing 21-14, Westside had a 35-21 lead at the 8:10 mark.

West twice got back within a score, the first time having a tying possession early in the fourth quarter, only for Teddy Rezac to pick off Kaelin a second time.

Rezac’s twin, junior quarterback Anthony Rezac, threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Christian Jones, then Westside kept Bellevue West in the game a little longer with 55 yards of penalties on a drive that ended with Dae’Vonn Hall’s 11-yard touchdown catch from Kaelin.

Anthony Rezac finally closed out the game with touchdown runs of 54 and 4 yards.

Kaelin threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, the first two to Kyrell Jordan.

Anthony Rezac ran for 120 yards and three scores and threw for 132 and one score. Jahmez Ross and Cubrich each were a couple yards shy of joining their quarterback as 100-yard rushers.

West lost defensive back Donnovan Whitfeld in the first quarter when he was horse-collared to end a 52-yard interception return that was the only turnover of the first half. Returning All-Nebraska defensive back Caleb Benning also went down in the first half for Westside.​

Bellevue West (3-0).................13 8 7 7—35

At Omaha Westside (2-0)..........7 7 21 21—56

BW: Gio Contreras 4 run (kick failed)

OW: Anthony Rezac 1 run (Tristan Alvano kick)

BW: Kyrell Jordan 69 pass from Danny Kaelin (Carlo Kemper kick)

OW: Jahmez Ross 1 run (Alvano kick)

BW: Gio Contreras 1 run (Ben Goodwater pass from Kaelin)

OW: Curt Cubrich 73 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Keynan Cotton 4 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Cotton 82 punt return (Alvano kick)

BW: Jordan 11 pass from Kaelin (Kemper kick)

OW: Christian Jones 3 pass from Rezac (Alvano kick)

BW: Dae’Vonn Hall 11 pass from Kaelin (Kemoer kick)

OW: Rezac 54 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Rezac 3 run (Alvano kick)

Next week’s peek

No. 2 Gretna follows up its 16-13 win over No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep with a Thursday game at No. 5 Millard South, wounded after losing to Millard North 20-14 this week. No. 8 Kearney (3-0) visits Bellevue West the same night, but with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Next Friday, the best games are outside Class A. Class B No. 1 Bennington (3-0) makes its first visit to No. 7 Lincoln Pius X’s Aldrich Field. No. 2 Elkhorn (2-1) tries to bounce back after Thursday’s loss at Omaha Gross by visiting No. 3 Omaha Skutt (2-1). In Class C-1, No. 4 Omaha Roncalli (3-0) travels to No. 2 Pierce (3-0).