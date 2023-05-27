Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The people responsible for the annual Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game share one common thought:

They can't believe it's been 50 years since the first game back in 1973.

"It's amazing to think about that," American Legion member John Stella said. "It's the 50th anniversary and we're still going strong."

That milestone game, which annually signals the unofficial start of the Legion baseball season, will be played Monday at 6 p.m. at Brown Park.

The game, open to nominated seniors from Omaha-area varsity teams, has stood the test of time. It's gone through a number of changes and locations over the years, but the Memorial Day contest at the historic South Omaha field — named for Stella — is now an annual event that also honors the military.

"It's much more than a game," Stella said. "It's a tremendous way to pay tribute to our veterans and we really look forward to it every year."

The first game was played five decades ago when former Omaha Northwest coach Bill Olson and longtime Legion baseball official Joe Cupich wanted a way to showcase the senior players.

"I can't believe time has gone by this fast," Olson said. "We had no clue back then that it would last this long."

The game was named for two area baseball coaches, Cornie Collin and Scotty Orcutt. Collin was at Omaha South for 31 years while Orcutt coached 28 years at Omaha Benson.

"We wanted to honor the players but also those two," Olson said. "They were quality guys and we wanted the players to get the exposure."

In that first game back in 1973, the Orcutt squad won 5-3. Bellevue High graduate Jerry Patterson was named the most valuable player for the Orcutts and Omaha Ryan grad Ted Lipari earned the honor for the Collins.

Each received a $200 scholarship to be used toward their college educations. After 50 years, that number has grown to $500 each.

The honor meant so much to Lipari that he still has his MVP plaque.

"It's unreal that was 50 years ago," he said. "I batted leadoff and played center field and I just remember it was a thrill to be chosen."

Lipari, who also had two sons take part in the game, said he enjoyed playing for South coach Lad Nemecek in that first All-Star Game.

"Back in those days, Ryan had a big rivalry with South," he said. "I knew he was a great coach and I felt honored to play for him one time."

Lipari said he still gets a kick out of seeing his name in the program as a past MVP.

"That means a lot to me," he said. "To have this game going so long is a real credit to the people who put it together."

That list includes Stella, Legion official Herb Kupfer and Legion Post 1 member Fred Tisdale.

"John Stella was my first baseball coach at St. Ann's in the CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) league," Lipari said. "We go way back, that's for sure."

The first game was played at Ralston's Orval Smith Field. It later moved to Seymour Smith Park and was split into two seven-inning games before its current one-game, nine inning format at Brown Park.

"The press box was out of order one year at Seymour Smith so we moved the game," Stella said. "It's been at Brown ever since."

​The string of Collin-Orcutt games was snapped in 2020 when the varsity season was canceled because of COVID. Organizers resumed in 2021, leading to this year's golden anniversary.

"I can't recall missing one of the games," Olson said. "It's a rich tradition for the players and the veterans."

Coaching the Collin squad will be Nate McCabe of Papillion-La Vista and Bill Lynam of Papillion-La Vista South. The Orcutts will be coached by Eric Janecek of Omaha North and Nick Lovell of Omaha Northwest.

"This game continues to be a highlight of the seniors' careers," McCabe said. "It's still a big deal, and I know that it's personally a really big deal for me."

The game will offer McCabe, who has coached in the Collin-Orcutt game before, the opportunity to work with Lynam.

"I used to play for Bill," McCabe said. "I know we're not going to overthink it because you just want to let the players go out and do their thing."

He added that officials of the summer Legion baseball program deserve credit for the 50-year run.

"It takes people to get that done, and it might have been easy to end it for good after COVID hit," he said. "Those guys put forth the effort and we're all so glad they do."

The 88-year-old Stella said there's no way he'll miss Monday night's game, which will feature a 5 p.m. tribute to players who have competed in the past.

"It's going to be a nice crowd and the ballpark looks great," he said. "It's like an annual reunion, and we hope to keep it going for a long time."

The rosters

Collin – Bellevue East: Landen Johnson. Bellevue West: Tyler Jeffus, Logan Toman. Gretna: Caleb Schnell, Jeff Miller. Millard South: Max Heard. Millard West: Korey Cozad, Peyton Moore, Drew Deremer. Om. Bryan: Jack McGill. Om. Gross: Gabe Hardisty, Alex Kosse. Om. South: Jose Lora. Om. Westside: Jackson Gutta. Papio-LV: Zak Reyes. Papio South: Trenton Andringa, Brice Wallar, Brady Fitzpatrick, Johnny Vallinch. Ralston: Cody Rutledge.

Orcutt – Elkhorn: Connor Hunt, Cooper Fedde. Elkhorn South: Eli Small, Hayden Kelberlau, Jack Ohlrich, Carter Navin. Millard North: Braden Cork. Om. Benson: Brandon Ashley. Om. Burke: Corbin Paddack. Om. Central: Ashton Vincent. Om. Creighton Prep: Grant Sommers, Sam Patton, Sam Bespoyasny. Om. North: Garrett Cox. Om. Northwest: Brody Leyboldt. Om. Roncalli: Wyatt Yetter, Jackson Urban. Om. Skutt: Joe Connolly, Cade Christensen, Ben Teal. Alternate: Sean Barth (Om. Northwest).

