Through his Westside Wrestling Club, Gene Barnhill introduced the sport to many state and national champions.

“It was Gene and Joe Edmonson and Jack Bryans who really got club wrestling started, and that’s what feeds all the schools now,” said Phil Pisasale, a longtime wrestling official.

Barnhill, 84, died Monday.

A Lincoln High graduate, Barnhill was a Realtor and home builder in Omaha.

In 1970, he started Westside Wrestling Club in the gym of the West Branch (now Maple Street) YMCA. Pisasale said the club couldn’t use the facility’s name, nor was it associated with the high school of the same name.

Westside Wrestling; the Exploradories, with Edmonson; and Westside 66ers, with Bryans, were among the first youth clubs in the city.

When Barnhill’s club needed a standalone facility, he built it across from Northwest High School.

“Gene was demanding, but he showed a lot of affection and love for his wrestlers," Pisasale said. “He never wanted any of his guys to come off the mat without showing full effort and a lot of fight.”

Pisasale said Barnhill’s involvement with his wrestlers went beyond the mat.

“When my brother Pat was hospitalized with fatal injuries (from a car-snowmobile accident in 1979), he came up every day to Immanuel to spend time with me. It meant a lot," Pisasale said.

Many of the coaches at the club, in its 53rd year, wrestled or coached for Barnhill. Other clubs have coaches who came through Westside Wrestling.

Survivors include Susie, his wife of 62 years; children Kathy Sempek and John Gene Barnhill II of Omaha; and brothers Charles and Ed Barnhill.

His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Water's Edge Church, 19600 Harrison St.