Tia Traudt is forging her own path on Grand Island's volleyball court

Following in her big brother’s footsteps might not be the easiest thing for Grand Island’s Tia Traudt.
But the sophomore is making a name for herself as one of the state’s top Class A hitters.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore played in her brother Isaac’s shadow last year at Grand Island, and the shadow of her 6-10 brother was immense. Isaac capped his four-year varsity basketball career by averaging 23.1 points and being named Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
He’s now a freshman at Virginia, leaving his little sister and only sibling to carry on for the Islanders. She is third in Class A with 270 kills after finishing her freshman year with 355.
Coach Marcus Ehrke said he has talked to the sophomore about making her own name at the school.
“Everybody knows her as Isaac’s little sister,” he said. “I told her that she needs to make her own path.”
Tia said she has been working hard to do just that.
“Being known as little sister is a little frustrating,” she said. “And I do feel a certain amount of pressure because he played at such a high level.”
Tia also played her big brother’s sport while growing up but she was more interested in volleyball. The 15-year-old is playing up a level on her current club team, VCN 16 Elite.
Ehrke, in his third season as the Islanders’ coach, has helped lead the team’s turnaround. Grand Island has struggled in recent years but went 17-14 last year and is 13-9 this season.
The strong play of Traudt has helped the team’s upward trajectory.
“He’s told me to take my time on the recruiting process,” Tia Traudt said of her brother, Isaac. “But when it comes to volleyball, he doesn’t know much about it.”
JOSH SALMON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
“I relied on her a lot last year because she’s a good role model and a hard worker,” Ehrke said. “She’s matured even more this season and I’m counting on her to be more of a vocal leader.”
That can be a challenge for a fairly quiet sophomore, but Tia said she’s tried to follow coach’s orders.
“It’s a little out of my comfort zone,” she said. “But I feel like I need to take more responsibility this year.”
As the only two children of Brandon and Christy Traudt – she played volleyball at UNK — Tia and Isaac are understandably close.
“We text every day and we talk all the time,” Tia said. “He’s always been really supportive.”
That support is confined to advice about what’s ahead for Tia on the recruiting front and not so much about the finer points of her sport.
"He's told me to take my time on the recruiting process," she said. "But when it comes to volleyball, he doesn't know much about it."
Tia is too young for colleges to directly contact her, but Ehrke knows that Division I programs are interested.
“They know about her because of her last name,” he said. “And because of her volleyball skills.”
The coach added that she has been successful despite being the primary defensive target for opponents.
“We know their scouting reports start with how to try and stop her,” Ehrke said. “She’s got good size and good technique, and everything seems to come naturally to her.”
Traudt already is a six-rotation player for the Islanders and her goal is to do the same in college.
“I know I’ll have to keep working hard to make that happen,” she said. “I feel that I need to improve my blocking and overall defense, so that’s a goal.”
Another goal is the state tournament, though that one won’t be easy. Four-time runner-up Grand Island has never won a state title and hasn’t reached the tourney since 2013.
“We held our own last year and we’re doing even better this year,” she said. “Getting to state would be nice but I know it’s really going to be a challenge.”
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Led by honorary captain Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt at the head of the table surrounded by, clockwise from left, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, Wahoo's Elle Glock, Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray, Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Led by honorary captain Marriah Buss, center, of Lincoln Lutheran, the All-Nebraska volleyball first team. From left: Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South, Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt, Izzy Lukens of Millard North.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion-La Vista; Jessica Peters, Papillion-La Vista; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Megan Wickey, Omaha Concordia; Carley Remmers, Freeman; Tiani Reeves, Gothenburg; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
