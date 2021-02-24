Time away from pool hasn't slowed down Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi

Some unplanned rest during the second half of the season has put Alison DeSordi in position to post some fast times at the state swimming championships.
The Omaha Westside junior had to stay out of the water for two weeks after suffering a concussion during practice in mid-January. It wasn’t until the end of that stretch that DeSordi was allowed to get on a stationary bike.
DeSordi was cleared to return to the pool a week before the Feb. 12 Metro Conference championship meet. After that time out of the water, DeSordi kept her expectations in check for the final competition before the state championship meet that begins Friday at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
“My goal was just to swim as best as I could,” DeSordi said. “With state coming up, I’ve had more time in the water. That’s really been helping me be that much more ready for state.”
A pair of third-place finishes at Metro showed DeSordi she was on the right path. Now she’s ready for the supreme test that the state meet offers.
DeSordi is the No. 1 seed in the 200-yard individual medley and is seeded second in the 100 breaststroke. Her season-best time of 2:07.15 in the 200 IM is 1.02 seconds faster than Papillion-La Vista’s Olivia Dendinger.
Only state record-holder JoJo Randby of Omaha Marian has a faster seed time than DeSordi’s 1:04.61 in the breaststroke.
Both DeSordi and Warriors coach Doug Krecklow said DeSordi should focus on her race and not what anyone else is doing.
“I stay in my lane, they stay in theirs,” DeSordi said. “I do what I do, they do what they do.”
Krecklow knows DeSordi understands that approach by the way she’s been approaching races since her pre-high school club swimming days.
“Swimming is different than other sports because you never make contact with your opponents,” Krecklow said. “You have your lane of water and you take care of that. Whatever happens in the other lanes happens in the other lanes. You go out to swim your best time and let the apples fall where they fall.”
The work ethic that Krecklow said DeSordi displays in every practice and competition swim has prepared her to be the one others will be chasing on the state’s biggest stage.
“She’s worked diligently on the things that probably help make the difference when you get to the state meet,” Krecklow said. “Her starts and her turns, her breakouts, making sure all of those are really crisp and that the timing is really good on those.
“Her stroke counts are always the same to get to the wall at the same time every time, no matter what event she’s swimming. You can pick up time in the IM if you hit everything correctly. She’s really diligent about working on those aspects.”
While the breaststroke is her best stroke, Krecklow said sometimes people forget just how strong she is with her other strokes, especially freestyle. Though DeSordi said she’s never anchored a freestyle relay before, she enjoyed that role at the Metro meet.
“Coming right off that breaststroke at Metro she swam a 53.7 split to anchor our 400 free relay,” Krecklow said. “She’s always been a really good, quality breaststroke that people have lost sight she’s good in every stroke. She’s fun to watch in practice because she works diligently on all four strokes.”
DeSordi said this season she has made significant progress with the other two IM strokes that come in the middle of each race.
“I’ve definitely been working on my backstroke more,” DeSordi said. “But the one I think has improved the most is my butterfly. I’ve worked on the little things, like keeping my head down at the right time, following through with my stroke and with my walls. Every time I get a chance to swim any event I work on my walls.”