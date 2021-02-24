Time away from pool hasn't slowed down Omaha Westside's Alison DeSordi

Both DeSordi and Warriors coach Doug Krecklow said DeSordi should focus on her race and not what anyone else is doing.

“I stay in my lane, they stay in theirs,” DeSordi said. “I do what I do, they do what they do.”

Krecklow knows DeSordi understands that approach by the way she’s been approaching races since her pre-high school club swimming days.

“Swimming is different than other sports because you never make contact with your opponents,” Krecklow said. “You have your lane of water and you take care of that. Whatever happens in the other lanes happens in the other lanes. You go out to swim your best time and let the apples fall where they fall.”

The work ethic that Krecklow said DeSordi displays in every practice and competition swim has prepared her to be the one others will be chasing on the state’s biggest stage.

“She’s worked diligently on the things that probably help make the difference when you get to the state meet,” Krecklow said. “Her starts and her turns, her breakouts, making sure all of those are really crisp and that the timing is really good on those.