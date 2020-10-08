 Skip to main content
TJ Urban, Christian Nash score two TDs apiece in Millard South's win over Fremont
FOOTBALL

TJ Urban, Christian Nash score two TDs apiece in Millard South's win over Fremont

Interception

Millard South defensive back TJ Urban catches an interception in the end zone against Fremont.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

TJ Urban and Christian Nash each scored two touchdowns and Cole Lammel made two first-half field goals as No. 3 Millard South pulled away to a 41-17 televised victory Thursday night over Fremont.

The Patriots (5-1) were in a 10-10 tie with Fremont (5-2), which scored on its first play from scrimmage, before scoring the next 31 points.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

