Tom's Takes: Going forward with Nebraska high school sports makes sense, for now

Nebraska high school football in January? Right.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Division II conference MIAA pushed back its fall sports schedule to begin practice on Aug. 31, with games beginning Sept. 28. The league decided to split its fall season into fall and spring. For the University of Nebraska at Kearney, that means seven football games in October and November and three in the spring. It's a novel idea, a good idea. Nobody knows if UNK will be able to play seven games this fall. But now there's a plan, a road map, drawn in pencil with the required eraser. The pandemic insists.

The MIAA move is an interesting one. I think the big boys, the Power Five, should consider it as well. The idea of playing seven games might be a bit optimistic. Who knows? But I like the plan of getting some games in this fall and doing it again in the spring. That leaves room for recovery and another season in the fall of 2021. With the pandemic's permission, of course.

There will be some pushback on the NSAA's move, of course. In the last couple weeks, the Omaha Public Schools board recommended that fall sports be canceled and called for the NSAA to pull the plug. The problem with that is that the COVID-19 numbers around the state are different. Why sideline kids from western and central Nebraska because Omaha says so?