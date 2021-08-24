Top players in Nebraska high school girls golf have historic scores

These girls are good. Really good.

Whether they are judged by their scores or college potential, the top players in Nebraska high school golf rate among the best ever.

The scores have been historic.

At the season-opening Lincoln East Invitational last week, Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna fired a 7-under 67 to win by one over Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland.

At the Elkhorn South Invitational on Monday, played at only 4,500 yards at Pacific Springs, a 4-under 66 was good for only third place. Elkhorn North sophomore Julia Karmazin won with a 6-under 64, followed by Hanna with a 65 and Emily Karmazin, Julie’s twin, at 66.

Millard North broke its school record there with an 8-over 288 team score and at Tuesday’s Beatrice Invitational, on a much longer course, shot a tournament-record 302. It was the Mustangs’ third win in as many tournaments.

Strickland has returned to the Silver Hawks after bypassing last season. She committed to Oral Roberts, a school in her birth state of Oklahoma, during the summer.

Hanna is a recent Iowa pledge.