Top-ranked Bellevue West scores on first eight possessions to defeat Grand Island

Grand Island’s bid to pull off a second consecutive upset in the playoffs was derailed by Bellevue West’s high-powered offense.
The top-ranked Thunderbirds scored on their first eight possessions to build a 52-7 lead after three quarters on the way to a 52-20 victory over the No. 10 Islanders Friday night in the Class A quarterfinal. Bellevue West (10-1), which advanced to face Omaha Westside in next Friday’s semifinal, finished with 497 total yards and rested its top offensive unit in the fourth quarter.
“Bellevue West is just awfully tough to defend,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “Our kids played their hearts out, but they just have so many weapons. We’ve seen a lot of really good running backs this year, and (Les) Richardson doesn’t take a back seat to any of them.
“Their quarterback distributes the ball really well, and obviously, they have a plethora of good receivers. Probably the thing that gets overlooked is that their O-line is incredible. The push that they get and the mobility they have for their size is pretty impressive.”
Richardson rushed 20 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns and also was credited with a 7-yard passing TD to TK Barnett, giving Bellevue West a 52-7 lead with 3:21 left in the third quarter. Quarterback Luke Johannsen was 18 of 24 for 276 yards and two TDs as the Thunderbirds played turnover-free football.
Bellevue West set the tone early, taking the opening drive 65 yards on 10 plays to lead 7-0 on Richardson’s 1-yard run. After the Islanders (7-4) tied it 7-7 on Kytan Fyfe’s 7-yard TD pass to Brandon Fox on their first possession, the Thunderbirds scored 31 straight points to lead 38-7 at the half on Hunter Brown’s 26-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
Coach Michael Huffman said getting off to a fast start was important for the Thunderbirds. After being upset in the 2020 playoffs at home by Kearney, Huffman said his team needed to set the tone early.
“I told our guys ... teams like Kearney and Grand Island are not intimidated by the Metro,” said Huffman, noting that West had been knocked out of the playoffs by Grand Island in 2013 and 2018. “They are tough, hard-nosed kids. I still think Coach Tomlin is the best coach in the state — what he does with his kids is amazing.
“Those kids play hard.
“So we wanted to make a statement and put it all together. I just wish we would’ve done it for 48 minutes instead of 36.”
After Grand Island’s TD on its opening possession, the Islanders didn’t score again until the game was out of reach. Fyfe, who finished 10 of 19 passing for 172 yards, found Cole Thorne for a 46-yard scoring pass, and Bode Albers hit Ariel Hernandez on a 30-yard TD pass with 3:01 to play.
Huffman credited assistant Wade McVey for making defensive adjustments after Grand Island’s first scoring drive.
“Not only did (Grand Island) spread it out, which we knew they were going to do, but then they hurried up and did it at the same time, which that’s just genius,” Huffman said. “We knew we had to get some pressure on the quarterback because (Fyfe) is a really good player. We adjusted some of the things that we thought were going to work, and we asked the DBs to tighten up.”
Grand Island, which rushed 20 times for 66 yards, allowed four sacks as the Thunderbirds tightened their pass coverage.
“This result is very disappointing for all of us because the kids worked extremely hard, but they had a heck of a year,” said Tomlin, whose team entered the contest riding a five-game winning streak. “From where they started in the offseason and in the summer and from game one until now, they’ve improved by leaps and bounds."
Grand Island (7-4)............7 0 0 13—20
At Bellevue West (10-1)...21 17 14 0—52
First Quarter
BW: Les Richardson 1 run (Hunter Brown kick), 8:22.
GI: Brandon Fox 7 pass from Kytan Fyfe (Braxton Mendez kick), 7:26.
BW: Richardson 46 run (Brown kick), 7:06.
BW: TK Barnett 19 pass from Luke Johannsen (Brown kick), 3:43.
Second Quarter
BW: Kaden Helms 14 pass from Johannsen (Brown kick), 8:51.
BW: Richardson 10 run (Brown kick), 5:59.
BW: FG 26 Brown, :00.
Third Quarter
BW: Richardson 2 run (Brown kick), 8:49.
BW: Barnett 7 pass from Richardson (Brown kick)
Fourth Quarter
GI: Cole Thorne 46 pass from Fyfe (kick failed), 7:52.
GI: Ariel Hernandez 30 pass from Bode Albers (Mendez kick), 3:01.