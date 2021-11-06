Top-ranked Bellevue West scores on first eight possessions to defeat Grand Island

Grand Island’s bid to pull off a second consecutive upset in the playoffs was derailed by Bellevue West’s high-powered offense.

The top-ranked Thunderbirds scored on their first eight possessions to build a 52-7 lead after three quarters on the way to a 52-20 victory over the No. 10 Islanders Friday night in the Class A quarterfinal. Bellevue West (10-1), which advanced to face Omaha Westside in next Friday’s semifinal, finished with 497 total yards and rested its top offensive unit in the fourth quarter.

“Bellevue West is just awfully tough to defend,” Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said. “Our kids played their hearts out, but they just have so many weapons. We’ve seen a lot of really good running backs this year, and (Les) Richardson doesn’t take a back seat to any of them.

“Their quarterback distributes the ball really well, and obviously, they have a plethora of good receivers. Probably the thing that gets overlooked is that their O-line is incredible. The push that they get and the mobility they have for their size is pretty impressive.”