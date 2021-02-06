Top ranked Class B teams pass first postseason tests

Class B’s top programs passed their first postseason test on Saturday.
Some with flying colors.
A Beatrice bunch ranked No. 1 in two of the state’s three polls was one of five teams in Class B to both win sub-district tournaments Saturday and also qualify each of its 14 weights for the next round.
Defending champion Hastings, fourth-ranked Bennington, No. 5 Broken Bow and Grand Island Northwest will also take full lineups to next weekend’s district tournaments.
Beatrice did it in dominating fashion, outscoring the next closest team in the B3-A field at Omaha Skutt by 71 points.
The Orangmen had seven bracket winners in Gavin Vanover (106 pounds), Drew Arnold (132), Trevor Reinke (138), Cole Maschmann (152), Jarrett Koch (160), Torrance Keehn (170) and Deegan Nelson (182).
Only Vanover, who pinned all three opponents, needed more than two wins for a bracket title.
Reinke, ranked No. 1 in the state by both Huskermat and the coaches, edged Omaha Skutt’s Adam Kruse in a 3-1 decision. Kruse, who is ranked as high as second at 138, could see Reinke again in both the district and state tournaments.
Classes B, C and D all took part in the state’s first-ever sub-district round. The top four at each weight class qualified for district tournaments. The top four in district brackets then qualify for the state tournament.
Gering, ranked No. 1 by NEWrestle, had ten advance to districts in edging out host Ogallala by three points for the B4A team title.
Among six Bulldog champions was senior Paul Ruff, who knocked off Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff 4-2 in a battle of the top two ranked wrestlers in the state at 126 pounds.
Garcia, a three-time state champion, lost twice to Ruff last year before pulling out a sudden victory decision in the state finals. The two will likely meet again in next weekend’s district tournament in Gering.
RESULTS
Team scoring: Beatrice 222, Norris 151, Ashland-Greenwood 95, Omaha Skutt 93.5, Elkhorn 83, Crete 80.
Championship matches: 106: Gavin Vanover, Beatrice, pin Jaime Ramos, Crete, 3:05. 113: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, pin Tristan Reinke, Beatrice, 2:00. 120: Zachary Ourada, Omaha Skutt, pin Bryce Karlin, Beatrice, 3:42. 126: Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt, pin Chase Eggleston, Norris, 1:55. 132: Drew Arnold, Beatrice, pin Caden Eggleston, Norris, 0:39. 138: Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, dec Adam Kruse, Omaha Skutt, 3-1. 145: Kruse Williamson, Beatrice, dec Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 7-2. 152: Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, dec Cooper Spaulding, Norris, 4-1. 160: Jarret Koch, Beatrice, Mason Villwok, Elkhorn, 10-8 SV. 170: Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, pin Brody Schmielau, Elkhorn, 1:07. 182: Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, pin Henry Vicente, Crete, 1:19. 195: Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, dec Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice, 8-7. 220: Dylan Meyer, Norris, pin Nolan Bahnson, Beatrice, 4:17. 285: Jason Uden, Crete, pin Dane Van Cleave, Norris, 0:48.
Millard South defeats Lincoln East
It wasn’t just Class B’s best that flexed some muscle on Saturday.
Class A No. 1 Millard South looked sharp in its final regular-season action, beating third-ranked Lincoln East 47-17 in a dual that featured five matches between ranked opponents.
The Patriots won three of those, including top-ranked Caleb Coyle’s 3-2 decision over second-ranked Keith Smith at 120 pounds.
Two-time defending state team champion Millard South had four pins and a pair of technical falls in the dual.
Both teams will be on the road for district tournaments next weekend - Millard South in A1 in Columbus and Lincoln East as part of the A4 field at Omaha Central.