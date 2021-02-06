Top ranked Class B teams pass first postseason tests

Class B’s top programs passed their first postseason test on Saturday.

Some with flying colors.

A Beatrice bunch ranked No. 1 in two of the state’s three polls was one of five teams in Class B to both win sub-district tournaments Saturday and also qualify each of its 14 weights for the next round.

Defending champion Hastings, fourth-ranked Bennington, No. 5 Broken Bow and Grand Island Northwest will also take full lineups to next weekend’s district tournaments.

Beatrice did it in dominating fashion, outscoring the next closest team in the B3-A field at Omaha Skutt by 71 points.

The Orangmen had seven bracket winners in Gavin Vanover (106 pounds), Drew Arnold (132), Trevor Reinke (138), Cole Maschmann (152), Jarrett Koch (160), Torrance Keehn (170) and Deegan Nelson (182).

Only Vanover, who pinned all three opponents, needed more than two wins for a bracket title.

Reinke, ranked No. 1 in the state by both Huskermat and the coaches, edged Omaha Skutt’s Adam Kruse in a 3-1 decision. Kruse, who is ranked as high as second at 138, could see Reinke again in both the district and state tournaments.