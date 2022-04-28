 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top-ranked Creighton Prep rolls past Papio South

Coby Hatcher and Keegan Holmstrom homered Thursday to lead Omaha Creighton Prep to a 9-3 win over Papillion-La Vista South.

The game was a first rounder in the eight-team Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational.

The top-ranked Junior Jays moved to 23-5 while the Titans fell to 13-11.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

