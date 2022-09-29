Top ranked Lincoln Southwest gets past Millard West in five sets

Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest was pushed to the limit Thursday night by Millard West.

In the end, the visiting Silver Hawks prevailed in five tough sets.

Southwest moved to 17-2 with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-27, 18-25, 18-16 victory over the Class A No. 7 Wildcats.

"So close," Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. "The top teams are really close and that's making it chaotic this season."

The Silver Hawks were on the verge of a sweep after capturing the first two sets. They led 22-18 and 23-20 in the third but couldn't put the match away.

With the set tied at 25, kills by Kaelin Pribyl and Evan Glade allowed the Wildcats to stay alive and force a fourth set.

"Millard West grabbed the momentum," Southwest coach Jessica Baker said. "They made it difficult for us."

Louisville pledge Alanna Bankston pounded six of her 17 kills in that fourth set as the Wildcats rolled to a 25-18 win.

Riding that momentum, Millard West opened a 5-1 advantage in the 15-point fifth set. Southwest rallied to get it tied but another kill by Pribyl gave the Wildcats two match points at 14-12.

A Millard West net violation and a kill by Southwest's Alexa Gobel tied the set at 14. It was tied at 15 and 16 before a Millard West hitting error and a kill by Emerson Lionberger ended it.

"We did a good job of finishing," Baker said. "But I told our girls not to put ourselves in these situations."

Gobel led the way with a match-high 27 kills, including seven in the final set.

"She's one of our workhorses," Baker said. "She did a good job tonight."

Lionberger added 17 kills while setter Malayah Long dished out 50 assists.

"Their setter (Long) makes them so tough," Wessel said. "She can put the ball on a dime anywhere on the floor."

Glade had 19 kills to pace the Wildcats while setter Skylar Walters had 38 assists.

"We've been in these situations before," Baker said. "Every point, every set is a battle this season."

Lincoln Southwest (17-2) ... 25;25;25;18;18

Millard West (17-9) ... 22;18;27;25;16

LSW (kills-aces-blocks): Ava Tomlin 4-0-1, Malayah Long 3-1-1, Brinly Christensen 8-0-1, Alexa Gobel 27-0-1, Abbie Appleget 2-0-2, Emerson Lionberger 17-0-1.

MW: Cecile Ahrens 0-4-0, Sierra Pokharel 0-1-0, Taya Thaden 1-0-0, Kaelin Pribyl 7-0-2, Evan Glade 19-1-1, Camille Renken 2-0-0, Skylar Walters 4-1-0, Laynee Baker 3-1-2, Alanna Bankston 17-1-2.

Set assists: LSW 55 (Long 50, Teagan Little 3, Olivia Kremer 1, Christensen 1); MW 46 (Walters 38, Pokharel 5, Ahrens 3).