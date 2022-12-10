Top-ranked Millard South girls force 31 turnovers in win over Papillion-La Vista South

Millard South used its relentless full-court press to great advantage Saturday against a young Papillion-La Vista South squad.

The top-ranked Patriots forced 31 turnovers in a 55-38 girls basketball win over the previously unbeaten Titans. Millard South moved to 4-0 while host Papio South, which has just two seniors on the roster, fell to 4-1.

"It wasn't pretty and we had to grind it out," Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said. "We didn't shoot great but we were really good defensively, and that was the difference."

​Millard South's three senior starters who have double-figure scoring averages all contributed to the victory. UNO commit Cora Olsen led the way with 23 points while Khloe Lemon had 13 and Mya Babbitt 11.

A fourth senior starter, Juliana Jones, chipped in seven points and pulled down nine rebounds.

"They're really good at what they do," Titans coach Andy Gerlecz said. "They turned up the pressure defensively and we didn't handle it well."

Papio South trailed by four in the second quarter before the Patriots went on a 12-0 spurt to open a 29-13 halftime lead.

"It was huge for us to get that run before halftime," Meyers said. "Then we just kind of held that lead to the end."

The Titans hurt themselves at the free-throw line in the first half, going 1 for 9. That shooting improved in the second half (10-17) but it still wasn't enough.

"Our free-throw shooting left something to be desired," Gerlecz said. "When you're playing a team like that, you have to take advantage of those opportunities."

The Patriots' lead grew to 18 in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth.

"Papio South is a good team," Meyers said. "They came in unbeaten and were averaging 60 points so to hold them to 38 is a credit to our defensive effort."

​Millard South will return to action Tuesday against visiting Omaha Westside. The Patriots then will play at Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North on Thursday and at Omaha Central on Saturday.

"We've got a tough week ahead," Meyers said. "We'll need to be ready for it."

Charlee Solomon had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Titans, who will host Gretna on Friday.

Millard South (4-0)................... 13 16 12 14 -- 55

Papillion-La Vista South (3-1).... 7 6 12 13 -- 38

MS: Lexi Finkenbiner 1, Cora Olsen 23, Mya Babbitt 11, Khloe Lemon 13, Juliana Jones 7.

PLVS: Charlee Solomon 9, Ella Morehouse 4, Taylor Mauch 7, Kamryn Exner 5, Mya Lempp 6, Kate Ligon 5, Clare Ullery 2.

