Top-ranked Millard West outslugs Lincoln Southwest

With a strong wind blowing out Saturday, it was advantage hitters at Millard West’s baseball diamond.

When it was over, the top-ranked Wildcats outslugged seventh-ranked Lincoln Southwest 11-7.

The Silver Hawks’ Max Petersen, a Nebraska pledge, set the tone by driving the game’s first pitch over the right-field fence. Millard West went ahead to stay by scoring nine over the third and fourth innings to move its record to 2-1.

“With the wind blowing out like that, I felt we just had to outlast them,” Wildcats coach Steve Frey said. “We told our pitchers to keep the ball down, but Max didn’t miss that first pitch.”

Southwest led 2-1 before the Wildcats’ four-run third. Avery Moore had a two-run homer and Tyler Merkel added a two-run double.

Millard West made it 10-2 after plating five more in the fourth. NU pledge Corbin Hawkins drove in two with a single, Merkel had another two-run double and a wild pitch scored another.

Southwest fought back with five in the fifth. Will Johnson had a pair of RBIs, Telo Arsiaga and Joon Dunsmore each had one and a wild pitch brought home the fifth to trim Millard West’s lead to 10-7.