Top-ranked Millard West outslugs Lincoln Southwest

With a strong wind blowing out Saturday, it was advantage hitters at Millard West’s baseball diamond.
When it was over, the top-ranked Wildcats outslugged seventh-ranked Lincoln Southwest 11-7.
The Silver Hawks’ Max Petersen, a Nebraska pledge, set the tone by driving the game’s first pitch over the right-field fence. Millard West went ahead to stay by scoring nine over the third and fourth innings to move its record to 2-1.
“With the wind blowing out like that, I felt we just had to outlast them,” Wildcats coach Steve Frey said. “We told our pitchers to keep the ball down, but Max didn’t miss that first pitch.”
Southwest led 2-1 before the Wildcats’ four-run third. Avery Moore had a two-run homer and Tyler Merkel added a two-run double.
Millard West made it 10-2 after plating five more in the fourth. NU pledge Corbin Hawkins drove in two with a single, Merkel had another two-run double and a wild pitch scored another.
Southwest fought back with five in the fifth. Will Johnson had a pair of RBIs, Telo Arsiaga and Joon Dunsmore each had one and a wild pitch brought home the fifth to trim Millard West’s lead to 10-7.
“We knew we were going to get some fastballs today and we had to be ready,” Silver Hawks coach Mitch Vernon said. “But we struck out too many times and you can’t do that against a quality team like Millard West.”
Southwest had two on and one out in the sixth but a diving catch by right fielder Cade Owens turned into an inning-ending double play. Reliever Dylan Driessen closed out the win in the seventh by striking out the side.
Frey credited Millard West starter Kael Dumont for hanging in there after yielding that first-pitch homer. He went 3⅔ innings and surrendered two runs before reaching his pitch limit.
“He settled down on a tough pitching day,” the coach said. “I thought he did a pretty nice job.”
Petersen scored three runs for Southwest, which fell to 1-1.
“Millard West didn’t get our best game today,” Vernon said. “Hopefully we’ll see them again down the road.”
Lincoln Southwest (1-1)..…101 050 0— 7 7 1
Millard West (2-1).........…..104 510 x—11 8 2
W: Dumont. L: Arsiaga. 2B: LSW, Arsiaga; MW, Merkel 2, Jones. HR: LSW, Petersen; MW, Moore.
