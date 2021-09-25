Top-ranked Papio South volleyball stays undefeated with Weston Invitational title

Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South withstood a challenge from second-ranked Millard West to prevail at the Allison Weston Invitational.
The Titans, ranked seventh nationally, moved to 23-0 with a pair of wins Saturday to capture the round-robin tournament at Papillion-La Vista. Papio South defeated the Wildcats 25-22, 25-14 and later beat fifth-ranked Lincoln Southwest 25-17, 25-20.
In the other championship-bracket match, the Silver Hawks defeated Millard West 14-25, 25-23, 25-20.
The most anticipated match of the day featured the state’s top two teams in the ratings. The only set the Titans have dropped came against Millard West in the season-opening Bellevue West Invitational.
“They’re a lot like us,” Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. “They have a lot of big hitters and don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Those similarities were apparent in the first set of the best-of-three match. It was tied 17 times until Papio South eventually prevailed.
Millard West inched ahead 21-20 on a kill by Maddie MacTaggart, but the Titans got it tied when Stella Adeyemi pounded a kill. Papio South then grabbed the lead for good on a block by Lauren Medeck.
A Medeck kill put the Titans up 23-21 before a Kylah Brewer kill drew the Wildcats within a point. Papio South then finished off the set on a Medeck kill and a Millard West net violation.
“That set was back and forth all the way,” Wildcats coach Joe Wessel said. “I told the girls going in that they were No. 1 for a reason and we weren’t far behind them.”
Tarman said it was the kind of competitive set she was hoping to see. The Titans won a pair of tourney matches Friday but almost lost sets to unranked Omaha Burke (26-24) and unranked Lincoln East (25-23).
“We’ve moved on from yesterday,” the coach said. “I was much happier with our performance today.”
Riding the momentum of that first-set win, the Titans raced to a 6-0 lead in the second behind the strong serving of senior Ava LeGrand. The Wildcats couldn’t overcome that early deficit and got no closer than four the rest of the way.
“That second set, we beat ourselves,” Wessel said. “We just didn’t bounce back the way I’d hoped.”
Adeyemi led the Titans with nine kills. Emma O’Neill had seven kills and five blocks. Medeck and Shealie Wiebers each had six kills. LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, had five kills and 25 assists.
Despite the loss, Wessel was upbeat following the match.
“We feel that we’re close,” he said. “If we can beat them one time this year, I hope it comes at the state tournament.”
Tarman credited Millard West, which was eliminated from last year’s state tourney by the Titans, for another strong effort.
“They bring a lot of energy so it’s fun to play them,” she said. “I know that we’ll see them again down the road.”
Millard West (18-4) ….................... 22 14
Papillion-La Vista South (23-0) ….. 25 25
MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 5-0-0, Ella Hazen 0-1-0, Maddie MacTaggart 4-0-0, Kylah Brewer 3-0-0, Lulu Ahl 0-2-0, Evan Glade 5-0-1, Alanna Bankston 3-0-1.
PLVS: Harlei Cole 0-1-0, Stella Adeyemi 9-0-0, Emma O’Neill 7-0-5, Ava LeGrand 5-1-0, Lauren Medeck 6-0-2, Shealie Wiebers 6-0-1.
Set assists: MW 20 (Skylar Walters 18, Hazen 2); PLVS 27 (LeGrand 25, Cole 1, Medeck 1).
