Top-ranked Papio South volleyball stays undefeated with Weston Invitational title

“That set was back and forth all the way,” Wildcats coach Joe Wessel said. “I told the girls going in that they were No. 1 for a reason and we weren’t far behind them.”

Tarman said it was the kind of competitive set she was hoping to see. The Titans won a pair of tourney matches Friday but almost lost sets to unranked Omaha Burke (26-24) and unranked Lincoln East (25-23).

“We’ve moved on from yesterday,” the coach said. “I was much happier with our performance today.”

Riding the momentum of that first-set win, the Titans raced to a 6-0 lead in the second behind the strong serving of senior Ava LeGrand. The Wildcats couldn’t overcome that early deficit and got no closer than four the rest of the way.

“That second set, we beat ourselves,” Wessel said. “We just didn’t bounce back the way I’d hoped.”

Adeyemi led the Titans with nine kills. Emma O’Neill had seven kills and five blocks. Medeck and Shealie Wiebers each had six kills. LeGrand, a Kansas State pledge, had five kills and 25 assists.

Despite the loss, Wessel was upbeat following the match.