The bracket with perhaps the most intrigue at this weekend’s state wrestling tournament didn’t disappoint on the opening day.

And it’s just getting good.

The top three ranked wrestlers advanced, while a defending state champion didn’t, Thursday in Class A's 113-pound brackets through two rounds at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.

Millard South’s Isaac Ekdahl was the first to punch his ticket into Friday night’s semifinals, coming on late in an 8-2 decision over Chase Firenze of Norfolk in the quarters.

The second-ranked Ekdahl trailed 1-0 going to the third, but turned it on for the win.

“I was a little tight in the beginning,” Ekdahl said, “but in the end I think I opened up a little more.”

His Friday night opponent — Lincoln East sophomore Scottie Meier — followed up a 2-1 win in the opening round with a pin of Papillion-La Vista’s Tyler Durden, a returning state champion, in the quarterfinals.

Durden, who escaped the opening round with a 1-0 win, was put to his back midway through the second period in a 4-4 match, with Meier finishing it off soon after.

It threw a wrench in plans for Ekdahl-Durden part five — the two have split their four meetings this season.

Meier, ranked No. 6 at the weight, won’t exactly be unfamiliar territory, though, either. Ekdahl has won all three meetings with his semifinal opponent this season.

“Every time I get a chance to wrestle tough competition, I’m just grateful,” Ekdahl said. “What’s going to be important for me tomorrow is just opening up, not wrestling timid. I think when I open up, that I’m hands down the best wrestler in this bracket. So I’m going to go out there, feel good, have some fun, and not worry.”

On the other side of the bracket is a semifinal between rivals that go way back.

Omaha Westside’s Logan Edwards and Presden Sanchez of Omaha Creighton Prep have wrestled since they were kids.

The third-ranked Edwards, who pinned No. 5 Alex Gates of Grand Island in the quarterfinals Thursday, said he and top-ranked Sachnez have been going at it since they were six or seven years old.

“We’ve wrestled all our lives,” Edwards said. “And we’ve gone back and forth since then.”

What’s one more on the biggest stage, right?

Sanchez won both meetings between the two this season. His 5-2 win over North Platte freshman Tyler Haneborg in the quarterfinals set up a third meeting with Edwards.

“The end of my 14 year career,” Edwards said. “It’s kind of all going to be out there. I’m going to go out there and have fun.”

Edwards said Sanchez has been the aggressor in their meetings this season, something that will need to change Friday night.

“I’ve got to wrestle smart, make it my match, and show some intensity,” Edwards said. “I would say he’s brought more intensity so far. He’s definitely been the aggressor. I’ve got to come out not scared, come out and bang on his head early, and make something happen.”

