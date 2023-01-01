 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top scorers highlight Metro holiday tournament title games

It’s the last go-round in the Metro Conference holiday tournament Monday night for three of the top scorers in its history.

In the girls tournament, Millard South’s Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon are in the top four going into their 5:30 p.m. game at Bellevue West against the Thunderbirds.

The top two all time are Maurtice Ivy of Omaha Central (296 points) and Reshea Bristol of Omaha Bryan (236). Babbitt has 226 points (one of her games is not accounted for) and Lemon 219.

Babbitt became the Patriots’ career scoring leader earlier in the tournament. A third senior, Cora Olsen, topped the 1,000-point threshold in the same game. She was hurt for last year’s tournament, so her Metro career total is 120 points.

In the boys tournament, Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler became the 17th to top the 160-point mark. The future Creighton guard has 166 entering the Thunderbirds’ 7:15 home-court final against unexpected finalist Omaha Creighton Prep.

The top two all time are Andre Woolridge of Omaha Benson (302) and Erick Strickland of Bellevue West (301).

Millard South’s only loss in a 9-1 start was 65-63 in overtime at Elkhorn North on Dec. 15. The Patriots have won their three tournament games by an average of 28.7 points.

Bellevue West (9-1) has won its past nine games since a 57-52 loss to Papillion-La Vista South on Dec. 3. Naomi White, a junior, leads the Thunderbirds with 17.9 points per game.

Bellevue West’s boys, after beating Omaha Westside 79-52 in the semifinal, are 9-0. The nation’s No. 25 team, according to MaxPreps, has an average winning margin of 34 per game. In holiday tourney games, the average margin is 38.

Prep (6-3) is in the finals for the first time in three years. Its last Metro title was in 2015. It’s in the title game after beating two undefeated teams, Gretna 62-61 and Millard North 69-66.

Bellevue West appears on a higher level than those two.

“We have to play our pace, and we like to go, but we've got to play our pace. We have to muck it up maybe a little," Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “We have to contest all shots, keep them in front of us. We can't let them get to the free-throw line.

“And we can't let them get to the paint. If that happens, we're going to get beat by 20. But my guys are going to rise up there. They're resilient. They're tough warriors, and they're starting to take the personality of a Prep team.”

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

