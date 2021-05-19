Track and field notes: Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs looking to claim three distance races

Until Wednesday, Gabe Hinrichs never watched a state track meet.
Now all eyes will be on the Elkhorn South junior after he won the 3,200 meters Wednesday to begin a pursuit of claiming the three longest races at the meet not done since 1982.
Until last year, Hinrichs was a baseball player. It was his spring sport as a freshman. As a sophomore, he went out for cross country and intended to switch to track until the season was lost to the pandemic.
He played Legion ball last summer, but he hung up his glove. After finishing fourth at state cross country, he went all in on track.
“I thought going in I’d be a distance guy, but then I ran some fast 800s,’’ he said.
He tried running in part because of his mother, the former Kathy Dalton from Waverly. She ran cross country and track for the Vikings and is in the Wayne State athletic hall of fame.
No surprises yet
There were few surprises in the Class A qualifying heats.
Season leaders Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High in the 100, Lauren Harris of Omaha Marian in the 400 and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos will be in Lane 4 for their finals. But in the 200, where Papio South's Tate Norblade had the fastest time, DeFrand will be in Lane 5. Same in the 100 hurdles for Campos, whose heat time was second to Lindsay Adams of Millard West.
In boys, state leader Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke topped qualifying in the 100 (10.65) and 200 (21.71). Season leader Abe Hoskins of Omaha Central paced the 300 hurdles qualifying.
Nick Brokaw of Millard West in the 400 and Alex Schall of Kearney in the 110 hurdles were the other qualifying leaders.
Winners have to wait
By clearing 6-8 on his first attempt, Reid Nelson retained his Class A high jump title. Also getting to 6-8, but needing two attempts, were teammate Brian Kardell and Gretna’s Trevor Marshall.
Nelson finished second to Norfolk’s Shon King in the long jump. King had the early lead at 23-2¼, and tacked on another quarter-inch on his final jump to win at 23-2½. Like all Class A winners, King must wait until Class B competition Friday and Saturday to learn whether their mark holds up for the all-class gold.
Papillion-La Vista’s Alex Herman took the state lead in the discus with a 180-8 on his first throw. He finished 10 feet ahead of Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos. Season co-leader Tristan Gray of Omaha North was third.
Fremont’s boys 3,200 relay ran the first sub-eight-minute race of the season but the Tigers’ 7:53.03 was about 1½ seconds from 10th on the all-time chart. Their foursome was Tyson Baker, Molan Miller, Owen Wagner and Braden Taylor.
Girls triple jump season leader Lilee Kaasch, a freshman from Millard South, improved her state leading mark to 38-4¾. Lily Novacek of Kearney won the girls shot at 42-7.
Osmond upset
One of the biggest upsets in Class D came in the boys 3,200 relay. Osmond, seeded sixth at 8:47.73 from district competition, dropped 15.23 seconds to win in 8:32.50.
It was third leg runner Karter Johnson who gave the Tigers the lead heading into the final two laps. Johnson Chishiba led off with a 2:07.28 opening split to put Osmond in third before Ryan Schmit moved the Tigers up one spot with a 2:11.70 before handing the baton to Johnson.
Johnson’s 2:12.51 got the Tigers past Axtell into first place before anchor Graysen Schultze cruised to a 2:01.44 to secure the victory.
200, Take 2
First day prelims usually end with the final heat of the boys 200. The exception to that rule came Wednesday, when a malfunction on the timing system pushed the final heat of the girls 200 to the end of the program.
The runners in that heat were roughly 65 to 70 meters into their race before one of the starting pistols fired several times to signal for the runners to stop and return to the start because of the timing issue.
To give those runners a break, meet officials had the three boys heats go so those girls could regroup physically and mentally.
No issues the second time around as that heat ended up being the one that sent the most runners — four — to the final. A fifth runner in heat 3, Paige SIckels, missed being the fifth qualifier from that heat when she fell 0.001 behind Krystal Sudbeck of Wynot from the first heat.
No 3,200 sweep
Mullen missed a sweep of Wednesday’s 3,200-meter races by less than two seconds.
Bronco junior Callie Coble led from start to finish and began to pull away around the 2,000 split before finishing with a final 400 of 1:24.96 to outduel Kate Stienike of North Platte St. Patrick’s, winning by just over nine seconds in 12.13.74.
Another Mullen junior, Trevor Kuncl, led the boys race through the first 2,800 before Wallace sophomore Trey Robertson outsprinted Kuncl down the homestretch to pull ahead and outlean Kuncl at the finish line.
Moments later the Burke Stadium scoreboard at the north end, which is scheduled to be retired after the meet, revealed that Robertson won the race with a 10:06.04.