Track and field notes: Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs looking to claim three distance races

Until Wednesday, Gabe Hinrichs never watched a state track meet.

Now all eyes will be on the Elkhorn South junior after he won the 3,200 meters Wednesday to begin a pursuit of claiming the three longest races at the meet not done since 1982.

Until last year, Hinrichs was a baseball player. It was his spring sport as a freshman. As a sophomore, he went out for cross country and intended to switch to track until the season was lost to the pandemic.

He played Legion ball last summer, but he hung up his glove. After finishing fourth at state cross country, he went all in on track.

“I thought going in I’d be a distance guy, but then I ran some fast 800s,’’ he said.

He tried running in part because of his mother, the former Kathy Dalton from Waverly. She ran cross country and track for the Vikings and is in the Wayne State athletic hall of fame.

No surprises yet

There were few surprises in the Class A qualifying heats.