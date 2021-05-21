Track and field notes: OPS athletic director is taking one final lap at state meet

It’s the last state meet for Steve Eubanks, who’s retiring as the Omaha Public Schools’ athletic director.

He’s making it a family affair.

His wife, Diane, daughter Dwight and son Yogi, along with several cousins, have been at the meet all week working a multitude of tasks.

Eubanks has been hired as high school principal at Council Bluffs St. Albert.

Keeping score

Meet officials are thankful for the help from scoreboard company Daktronics, from Brookings, South Dakota, for the meet.

Burke Stadium’s videoboard, which came many years ago from Rosenblatt Stadium, is in need of replacement. Daktronics sent a crew to get it operable for the Metro and state meets, and provided an 8-by-25 portable board that sits on the roof of their mobile unit.

Battle in discus

Nathan Baldwin held off a late charge from Burwell’s Carter Mann to win the Class C boys discus.

Lincoln Lutheran’s Wyatt Marr led the event after the first round with a throw of 160-10. That held up until the fourth round, when Baldwin uncorked what proved to be the winning throw of 163-11.