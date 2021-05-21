 Skip to main content
Track and field notes: OPS athletic director is taking one final lap at state meet
TRACK AND FIELD

Jacob Welsh

Hasting's Jacob Welsh wins the 3200 meter relay at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska Class C state track and field 2021

It’s the last state meet for Steve Eubanks, who’s retiring as the Omaha Public Schools’ athletic director.

He’s making it a family affair.

His wife, Diane, daughter Dwight and son Yogi, along with several cousins, have been at the meet all week working a multitude of tasks.

Eubanks has been hired as high school principal at Council Bluffs St. Albert.

Keeping score

Meet officials are thankful for the help from scoreboard company Daktronics, from Brookings, South Dakota, for the meet.

Burke Stadium’s videoboard, which came many years ago from Rosenblatt Stadium, is in need of replacement. Daktronics sent a crew to get it operable for the Metro and state meets, and provided an 8-by-25 portable board that sits on the roof of their mobile unit.

Battle in discus

Nathan Baldwin held off a late charge from Burwell’s Carter Mann to win the Class C boys discus.

Lincoln Lutheran’s Wyatt Marr led the event after the first round with a throw of 160-10. That held up until the fourth round, when Baldwin uncorked what proved to be the winning throw of 163-11.

Mann was still third entering the fifth round before he passed Marr with his best throw of the day at 162-11. Mann had the best final throw of the three as both Marr and Baldwin fouled.

Mann ended up with the best series, but his 161-5 wasn’t quite enough to pass Baldwin for the gold.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

