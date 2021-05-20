Track and field notes: Reid Nelson, Gabe Hinrichs win multiple medals for Elkhorn South

Reid Nelson, like Elkhorn South teammate Gabe Hinrichs, could be tracked down during the awards ceremony by the clanking of his medals.
Nelson was the high jump champion, took second in the long jump, was third in the 200 and ran on the 400 relay that placed fourth.
“We put in a lot of hard work this year and had this as a goal coming in and we did it, so I’m pretty happy," the Nebraska signee said.
Elkhorn South coach Tim Ebers said he asked a lot of Nelson and Hinrichs throughout the season.
“But we set things up for them to do this at the end, kept them healthy and you have to do that during the year," he said. “Things just came together and it’s just a great group.”
Saved the best
Personal bests at state track are not uncommon, whether someone wins an event or finishes 23rd. On Thursday, no one had a better PR than O’Neill St. Mary’s distance runner Faith Williamson.
The senior broke the six-minute barrier once this season, running 5:56.82 at the May 4 Stuart Invitational. At the District D-4 meet eight days later, Williamson qualified for state by finishing second in 6:02.51.
That time earned Williamson the No. 15 seed and little hope for a medal. Instead Williamson was all by herself at the finish line, winning in 5:36.91.
Williamson was in second place behind 3,200-meter champion Callie Coble of Mullen after the first lap before slipping to third behind Coble and Genna Blakely of North Platte St. Patrick’s at the 800 mark.
Blakely and Williamson were the only runners to go sub-1:29 on their third lap, with Blakely taking a nearly two-second lead.
That’s when Williamson took off, covering the final 400 in 1:20.00. Blakely fell back to fifth and Coble slipped to ninth. Fullerton junior Kylee Dubas finished second in 5:41.93.
Mick again
A family tradition continued Thursday when BDS senior Aaron Mick won the Class D boys pole vault.
Mick became the fifth sibling to win a pole vault gold when he cleared 14-6 at Burke Stadium. The Mick family's tradition began in 2009, when William Mick, competing for Shickley, won with a 13-2.
Sister Cynthia won three in a row from 2010-12 for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, with her highest clearance coming in 2011 at 10-10. Katherine Mick, who is a graduate senior at Nebraska, took first in Class D four times between 2013-16 and won the all-class gold in 2015 and 2016.
Thomas Mick won Class D gold in 2017 and 2018 before Aaron Mick finished third at the 2019 meet.
800 lead
Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest took the gold medal lead in the girls 800 with her 2:13.30, which was slightly slower than the 2:13.07 from districts that has her No. 6 all time.
“The team points are what matters most, so I’m still really happy with it even if I wanted to run a little bit faster," she said. “My first lap was a little slower than I was aiming for, and I was running by myself and didn’t have a push.”
The junior’s sights for next season are focused on chasing the state record of 2:08.6 by Olympian Alice Schmidt of Elkhorn in 1999.
Around the track
North Platte senior Kymani Sterling in the 400 was his school’s first boys champion since 2008, when the Bulldogs’ Kyle Obermeier won the 110 high hurdles. Sterling won in 49.54. He was fourth in the 100 and eighth in the 200.
Kearney had the first 1-2-3 sweep in the boys 110 high hurdles, which was the sixth such finish in any event starting in 1978. Alex Schell was first, D’Andre Ndugwa second and Jack Dahlgren third.
Of the six 1-2-3s, the Bearcats own half. They did it in 2001 in the discus and the next year in the 3,200.
Richard Butler of Papillion-La Vista South took the gold-medal lead in the boys pole vault at 15-6 after he was one of four to clear 15-0. He made the winning height on his first try, then took the bar to 16-0 unsuccessfully.
Class A record-holder Brady Koolen of Lincoln Southeast, who cleared 16-4¼ during the spring, was one of those who went out at 15-6. The others were Paul Lampert of Omaha Creighton Prep and Papio's Nathan Heldt.