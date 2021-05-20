Track and field notes: Reid Nelson, Gabe Hinrichs win multiple medals for Elkhorn South

800 lead

Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest took the gold medal lead in the girls 800 with her 2:13.30, which was slightly slower than the 2:13.07 from districts that has her No. 6 all time.

“The team points are what matters most, so I’m still really happy with it even if I wanted to run a little bit faster," she said. “My first lap was a little slower than I was aiming for, and I was running by myself and didn’t have a push.”

The junior’s sights for next season are focused on chasing the state record of 2:08.6 by Olympian Alice Schmidt of Elkhorn in 1999.

Around the track

North Platte senior Kymani Sterling in the 400 was his school’s first boys champion since 2008, when the Bulldogs’ Kyle Obermeier won the 110 high hurdles. Sterling won in 49.54. He was fourth in the 100 and eighth in the 200.

Kearney had the first 1-2-3 sweep in the boys 110 high hurdles, which was the sixth such finish in any event starting in 1978. Alex Schell was first, D’Andre Ndugwa second and Jack Dahlgren third.

Of the six 1-2-3s, the Bearcats own half. They did it in 2001 in the discus and the next year in the 3,200.