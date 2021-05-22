Track and field notes: Shayla Meyer continues family tradition, winning all-class discus

Superior junior Shayla Meyer continued a family tradition with Saturday's victory, winning the Class C and all-class discus.

The Mississippi volleyball commit won with a 138-9.

Oldest sister Alex Meyer won three Class C golds and two all-class titles between 2012 and 2014. Kalynn Meyer, who now plays volleyball at Nebraska, won Class C and all-class gold three consecutive years (2017-19). A chance to go 4 for 4 was wiped out in 2020 by the pandemic.

Between throws, Shayla was getting pointers from her coach and father, Andy Meyer. Alex Meyer, who coaches at Columbus Scotus, also was nearby.

Falls City titles

RaeAnn Thompson broke Falls City’s dry spell in girls track. And with a double dose of gold.

The senior sprinter won the Class B 100 meters in 12.16 — the third-fastest time regardless of class — and came back in the 200 with a winning time of 25.36.

Just missed

Elkhorn North missed out on its second girls state championship of its first year as a school, but coach Annie Catania was not disappointed.