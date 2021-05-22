Track and field notes: Shayla Meyer continues family tradition, winning all-class discus

Superior junior Shayla Meyer continued a family tradition with Saturday's victory, winning the Class C and all-class discus.
The Mississippi volleyball commit won with a 138-9.
Oldest sister Alex Meyer won three Class C golds and two all-class titles between 2012 and 2014. Kalynn Meyer, who now plays volleyball at Nebraska, won Class C and all-class gold three consecutive years (2017-19). A chance to go 4 for 4 was wiped out in 2020 by the pandemic.
Between throws, Shayla was getting pointers from her coach and father, Andy Meyer. Alex Meyer, who coaches at Columbus Scotus, also was nearby.
Falls City titles
RaeAnn Thompson broke Falls City’s dry spell in girls track. And with a double dose of gold.
The senior sprinter won the Class B 100 meters in 12.16 — the third-fastest time regardless of class — and came back in the 200 with a winning time of 25.36.
Just missed
Elkhorn North missed out on its second girls state championship of its first year as a school, but coach Annie Catania was not disappointed.
“There were so many obstacles, you know, new school, it's a pandemic, we don't have a senior class, we had only one class compete on the high school level before," she said. “So to come in second, I don't think there's anything for us to be upset about. And we return everybody.”
Elkhorn North won the girls basketball title in March.
Heat 1 is on
Occasionally, a relay team from the first heat will earn a spot in the top eight, usually not higher than fifth place.
That’s what made the final of the Class C boys 400 relay unusual.
Norfolk Catholic and Wakefield were in the first heat of Saturday’s final. Both posted times that were much faster than their seed times from districts.
Norfolk Catholic was first in 44.16 with Wakefield at 44.30. That was an improvement of 0.63 for the Knights and 0.81 for the Trojans, who were seeded 15th out of 16.
After Heat 2, those times held up for first and second place. The first heat also can take credit for producing three of the top five teams as Chase County was fifth.
Record relay
Blair’s girls 400 relay broke the Class B state and meet record with its 48.75. On the relay were Abby Osborn, Reese Beemer, Erika Roehrs and Grace Galbraith.