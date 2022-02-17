Training with one of the best helps Lincoln East put five into state wrestling semifinals

Murderer’s rows come in all shapes and sizes.

While Lincoln East's might be of the smaller side, it's plenty mighty.

“A lot of talent in the room,” Spartans coach Jeff Rutledge said. “I get a front row seat to some of the best match-ups in the state every day. It’s a joy to be a coach in that kind of room.”

Rutledge and company roll out perhaps the top group of lightweights in the state, a fact they backed up in the opening rounds of the state tournament Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

East got first round wins from five of their first six. All five then went on to win in the quarterfinals.

“It’s so awesome,” junior 120-pounder Gabe Turman said. “When one person wins, we just keep it going.”

The second-ranked Turman began the Spartan surge with a first-period pin over No. 6 Gino Rettele of Millard South.

Returning state champion Brandon Baustert followed with a pin of his own at 126 in a quarterfinal match-up of ranked opponents.

Top-ranked Keith Smith kept the momentum rolling with a 17-4 major decision at 132, before Cole Toline and Westin Sherlock capped the push with back-to-back wins at 138 and 145, respectively.

Rutledge credited the daily practice battles for sharpening his team.

“When you’ve got someone that you’re training with that is one of the best in the state, it only elevates you,” he said. “These matches at the state tournament don’t end up being as difficult as some of the ones they see every day in the room.”

Exhibit A, he said, is Toline. The fourth-ranked junior upended No. 2 Aiden Robertson of Millard South 7-3, knocking off a state runner-up to clinch the first state medal of his career.

Before reaching the interview area he was mobbed by a group of clad in blue and white.

“We beat on each other every single practice,” Toline said. “We’ve got some great teammates in the room.”

Added Rutledge: “He goes against Keith Smith every day. There’s confidence that comes along with doing that. Kind of ‘if I can wrestle with Keith, I can wrestle with anybody.’”

What does that room look like with so many lightweights with so much talent? A mix of blood, sweat and tears. On fast forward.

“You see Keith Smith wrestling with Cole Toline over there,” Turman said. “I’m wrestling Westin Sherlock, who is amazing, over here. It’s just awesome being right in a row like that.”

The peak, Rutledge said, comes on practice days that are nothing but live wrestling. He calls them “Spartan Days.”

“And the Spartan Days are definitely the most entertaining days,” he said.

He’s excited to see what the Spartans can put together for an encore in Friday night’s semifinals. As much as he may not have wanted a run like Thursday’s to end.

“Our mindset and mentality has been ‘what’s important now?’” Rutledge said. “So what’s important now is getting rest, getting our legs (back), and coming out here tomorrow and making sure we have the same aggressive mindset.”

