Training with one of the best helps Lincoln East put five into state wrestling semifinals

Murderer’s rows come in all shapes and sizes.
While Lincoln East's might be of the smaller side, it's plenty mighty.
“A lot of talent in the room,” Spartans coach Jeff Rutledge said. “I get a front row seat to some of the best match-ups in the state every day. It’s a joy to be a coach in that kind of room.”
Rutledge and company roll out perhaps the top group of lightweights in the state, a fact they backed up in the opening rounds of the state tournament Thursday at the CHI Health Center.
East got first round wins from five of their first six. All five then went on to win in the quarterfinals.
“It’s so awesome,” junior 120-pounder Gabe Turman said. “When one person wins, we just keep it going.”
The second-ranked Turman began the Spartan surge with a first-period pin over No. 6 Gino Rettele of Millard South.
Returning state champion Brandon Baustert followed with a pin of his own at 126 in a quarterfinal match-up of ranked opponents.
Top-ranked Keith Smith kept the momentum rolling with a 17-4 major decision at 132, before Cole Toline and Westin Sherlock capped the push with back-to-back wins at 138 and 145, respectively.
Rutledge credited the daily practice battles for sharpening his team.
“When you’ve got someone that you’re training with that is one of the best in the state, it only elevates you,” he said. “These matches at the state tournament don’t end up being as difficult as some of the ones they see every day in the room.”
Exhibit A, he said, is Toline. The fourth-ranked junior upended No. 2 Aiden Robertson of Millard South 7-3, knocking off a state runner-up to clinch the first state medal of his career.
Before reaching the interview area he was mobbed by a group of clad in blue and white.
“We beat on each other every single practice,” Toline said. “We’ve got some great teammates in the room.”
Added Rutledge: “He goes against Keith Smith every day. There’s confidence that comes along with doing that. Kind of ‘if I can wrestle with Keith, I can wrestle with anybody.’”
What does that room look like with so many lightweights with so much talent? A mix of blood, sweat and tears. On fast forward.
“You see Keith Smith wrestling with Cole Toline over there,” Turman said. “I’m wrestling Westin Sherlock, who is amazing, over here. It’s just awesome being right in a row like that.”
The peak, Rutledge said, comes on practice days that are nothing but live wrestling. He calls them “Spartan Days.”
“And the Spartan Days are definitely the most entertaining days,” he said.
He’s excited to see what the Spartans can put together for an encore in Friday night’s semifinals. As much as he may not have wanted a run like Thursday’s to end.
“Our mindset and mentality has been ‘what’s important now?’” Rutledge said. “So what’s important now is getting rest, getting our legs (back), and coming out here tomorrow and making sure we have the same aggressive mindset.”
Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament Thursday
Millard South's Christian Nash has cuts on his lips after winning his first match in the 220-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
Sutherland's Luke Harper readies for his quarterfinal match in the 113-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Cole Toline gets up off the mat as Millard South's Aiden Robertson chooses his next starting position during their 138-pound weight class quarterfinal match on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
A Lincoln East coach calls out to one of his wrestlers during a quarterfinal match on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest fans cheer on a wrestler on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Ralph Keen, left, and Lincoln High's Trevor Dragoo compete in the first round of the 220-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
Plainview head coach Dean Boyer calls out to one of his wrestlers on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
Thayeer Central's Ashton Sinn competes in the 120-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
Crofton/Bloomfield's Hudson Barger, left, and Syracuse's Jace Goebel wrestle during the Class C 120 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Omaha Boys Town's Lebron Pendles wrestles Omaha Skutt's Cade Ziola during the Class B 125-pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
The first day of state wrestling had mats loaded with competitors on Thursday.
David City's Simon Schindler, left, tries to pun Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Carter Auten during the Class C 126 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
David City's Simon Schindler, top, tries to pun Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Carter Auten during the Class C 126 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Geneva Fillmore Central's Dylan Gewecke wrestles Malcolm's Zane Zoucha during Class C 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Geneva Fillmore Central's Dylan Gewecke points to his family in the crowd after he defeats Malcolm's Zane Zoucha during Class C 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, bottom, tries to flip Milford's Jack Chapman during a Class C 152-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Hastings' Oaklyn Smith tries to take down Omaha Roncalli's Sean Fengolio during a Class B 195-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Raymond Central's Jacob Schultz looks towards his coach while wrestling Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz during a Class C 113-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Milford's Cooper Rea looks up as time expires in loss to Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Milford's Cooper Rea, front tries to escape from the grasph of Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Raymond Central's Logan Bryce Lincoln Christian's Levi McGrew during a Class C 132-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, top, tries to pin Milford's Jack Chapman during a Class C 152-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
O`Neill's Brady Thompson, left, talks with St. Paul's Owen Sack after defeating him during a Class C 145-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Wood River's Riley Waddington wrestles Norfolk Catholic's Kanyon Talton during the Class C 138 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Omaha Boys Town's Lebron Pendles wrestles Omaha Skutt's Cade Ziola during the Class B 125-pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Central City's Drew Garfield wrestles South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5's Rowan Jarosik during the Class C 113 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Beatrice's Trevor Rineke wrestles Waverly's Garrett Rine during the Class B 138 pound matchat CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Geneva Fillmore Central's Dylan Gewecke wrestles Malcolm's Zane Zoucha during Class C 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Blair's Landon Templar wrestles Nebraska City's Bayler Poston during the Class B 145 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Boys Town's Jay Ballard tries to pin Sidney's Landon Hanes during a Class B 220-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Cozad's Eli Boryca, left, walks to the center of the mat after defeating Grand Island Northwest's Joseph Stein during a Class B 195-pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Grand Island's Alex Dzingle (right) wrestles Gretna's Josh Arend during their Class A 152 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Bellevue East's Truman Koehler (top) wrestles Creighton Prep's Cayden Russell during their Class A 145 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel (left) wrestles Millard North's Chase Moore during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Millard North's Chase Moore tries to get out from under Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel looks to his coaches during a break during his Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Millard North's Chase Moore wrestles Nortfolk's Gavin Van Driel during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Papillion-LaVista South's Austin Brakenhoff (right) wrestles Kearny's Perry Swarm during their Class A 132 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Millard South's Gino Rettele (left) wrestles Omaha Westside's Amir A. Rasulov during their Class A 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Amir A. Rasulov (top) wrestles Millard South's Gino Rettele during their Class A 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Kearny's Jackson Lavene wrestles Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during their Class A 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert (top) wrestles Kearny's Jackson Lavene during their Class A 126 pound match at CHI Health Center on Thursday.
