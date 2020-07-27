Transferring to play high school sports during pandemic not supported by nation's governing body

“If they know where they’re coming from it’s not a safe area to go to school, who knows if they’re asymptomatic and they’re bringing environment from where they live to another district. We don’t know.”

The issue of fairness, she said, results from the question of, “are they going to unseat another person on the team who is a legitimate resident and a legitimate student of the school?”

“I think for a lot of reasons,” she said, “I would be cautious.”

Niehoff acknowledged that pandemic-related transfers will be difficult to challenge if families move to a district with sports.

“We’re hearing that there are families that are telling their schools and state associations if there are no sports this fall they’re moving. ‘We’re going to go over somewhere else. I can still commute to work, but I’m just moving,’” Niehoff said. “And that’s a legal transfer. It’s hard to deal with that when there’s a legitimate change of address.

“What’s really important is that the transfer is not made for athletic purposes. And that generally falls onto the shoulders of school principals to say, ‘There was an issue here at the school, we couldn’t service the needs, what have you. I support the transfer to another school.’”