Transferring to Westside has paid off for Zoey Barber in wins and national rankings

At the crossroads of all business and mat bully, there stands Zoey Barber.

The Omaha Westside sophomore mixes a blend of no-nonsense with a toughness that her coach calls unmatched.

As in, ever.

“She might be the most physical girl I’ve seen in my life,” Warriors coach Bob Mulligan said. “She comes out and is just a hammer.”

And most nails never stand a chance.

Barber is 39-1 on the season, with 33 of those matches ending by pin. Earlier this month she moved into USA Wrestling/FloWrestling’s national rankings at 138 pounds, something Barber said has been on her mind since she began wrestling.

Even the lone loss on the season — an early-December setback to national No. 5 Lilly Luft, a senior from Iowa — was noteworthy. Barber would rally to finish third at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, one of the top in-season tournaments on the calendar.

“It did suck that I lost, but I feel like I’ve improved more because of it,” Barber said.

Added Mulligan: “I think that put it in perspective that she does belong at that level.”

There’s been little question as to her place within Nebraska. After winning a state title at 114 pounds for Plattsmouth a year ago, Barber made the move to Westside with aspirations for more in mind.

A training partner in fellow state champ Regan Rosseter, and a wrestling room devoted to getting better have provided the exact lift Barber said she was looking for.

“I just feel so supported,” she said. “They care about it more here. This year I went into (the season) with more confidence and was more positive about myself because of that.”

The results have followed — both for Barber and the Warriors.

She already owns a pair of wins over second-ranked Addeline Graser of Papillion-La Vista — including a third-period pin in the Metro Conference tournament final — and the two could meet again at Saturday’s Norfolk Invitational.

Barber and Graser aren’t just club teammates and longtime friends, they met when they were kids in the very first match either had ever wrestled in.

“Getting pushed by her is good,” Barber said of the rivalry. “I love wrestling someone that knows how to wrestle. It’s good to have that competition.”

Good to have it daily, too.

Barber said she’s been sharpened by Rosseter, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 130 pounds. Mulligan calls it “an awesome sight” when the two are battling at practice.

“It’s a lot better than most matches we see at tournaments,” he said. “In my opinion they’re two of the best three wrestlers in the state. It’s definitely nice to have that option in the room.”

It’s hardly just the 1-2 punch that has Westside climbing the team rankings, though.

Sophomore Piper Zatechka — ranked No. 3 in the state at 155 pounds — and Barber’s younger sister Macy — a freshman ranked eighth by NEWrestle — add the kind of depth that Mulligan hopes can continue the program’s momentum.

They didn’t just rack up four gold medals at last week’s Louisville Invitational. Mulligan said they gave up zero combined takedowns on the day.

“They love seeing each other win,” he said. “They’re each other’s biggest fans, and also each other’s biggest critics. They really feed off each other’s successes.”

Barber hopes that success continues past high school. She calls Iowa her “dream school”, and says that wrestling at the next level is more than just a goal — it’s a focus.

Her attention until then will be on improving her overall game, a process Mulligan said he’s already seen beginning.

“Biggest place I’ve seen her grow is her knowing that she’s one of the best wrestlers, pound for pound, in the state,” he said. “She went out there and went from ‘I want to wrestle and do well,’ to ‘I’m not losing.’”

