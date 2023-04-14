REMONT, Neb. — Trevor Gutchewski’s one-stroke victory led Omaha Westside to an eight-stroke win Friday at the Fremont Invitational.
The sophomore son of Korn Ferry Tour golfers Scott Gutschewski eagled the short par-4 16th hole and parred in for a 3-under 68.
Lincoln Southeast’s Gavin Gerch also was 3-under through 16 holes, but bogeyed the short par-3 17th and finished at 69.
Westside’s team score at Fremont Golf Club was 1-over 285. Jackson Benge matched par 71, Porter Topp had a 72 and Christopher Whittle 74.
Results
Team scores: Omaha Westside 285, Lincoln Southeast 293, Lincoln East 310, Millard North 321, Lincoln Pius X 322, Millard West 328, Norfolk 330, Elkhorn South 331, Fremont 332, Papillion-La Vista 339, Papillion-La Vista South 341, Millard South 348.
Individual leaders: Trevor Gutschewski, OW, 68; Gavin Gerch, LSE, 69; Jackson Benge, OW, 71; Carson Vecera, Fremont, 72; Porter Topp, OW, 72; Thomas Bryson, LSE, 73; Ben Lemke, LE, 73; Christopher Whittle, OW, 74; Parker Bunting, LE, 74; Drake Hull, F, 75; Owen Tucker, LSE, 75.