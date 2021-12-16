Trevor Reinke's wrestling isn't 'flashy,' but it hasn't stopped the Bennington senior from winning

There’s a certain something that leads to wins in tight matches, though.

“With those close ones, I just pay attention to their position a little more,” Reinke said. “I stay focused on what they’re doing and keeping them out of position.”

Three of the four teams ranked ahead of the Orangemen are part of this weekend’s dual tournament, but Johnson doesn’t see it as a measuring stick for his team. He doesn’t expect his lineup, which he said has “wrestled well” thus far this season, to be at full strength until after New Year's.

But with Bennington and Hastings — both teams are ranked No. 1 in one of the three major polls — as well as a consensus top-five Blair team all expected to be on hand, Johnson will certainly know a bit more about where his team stands afterward.

Where it stood at the end of last season was on the podium, finishing second in the team race, just four points behind champion Gering. It tied for the best state tournament showing in program history.

Johnson is hoping that weekends like the one ahead prepare the Orangemen to compete for the top spot.