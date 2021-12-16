Trevor Reinke's wrestling isn't 'flashy,' but it hasn't stopped the Bennington senior from winning

It’s not that Trevor Reinke has no sizzle. The Beatrice senior just prefers the steak when it comes to wrestling.
Reinke is all meat and potatoes. A throwback of sorts.
“You don’t turn as many heads when you’re not flashy,” he said, “but I’d rather win.”
Plenty have noticed, and there’s been lots of winning, too.
The two-time state champion and the Class B No. 5 Orangemen take their show on the road to the Flatwater Fracas, a two-day event beginning Friday at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Reinke is a unanimous No. 1 in Class B at 138 pounds. He’s in the Top 10 on the Huskermat Big Board, a compilation of the state’s best pound-for-pound wrestlers. NEWrestle has him ranked second among all wrestlers in Class B.
Yet despite all of that, he may be one of the more under-recognized talents in the state.
Reinke doesn’t own any scoring records, and his style might not wow the typical fan. But the results speak for themselves.
“He’s got fantastic positioning,” Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson said. “He’s always had that. He’s college ready because of his positioning.”
In each of his runs to state tournament gold the past two seasons, Reinke has collected three of four wins via decision. He battled his way to an ultimate tiebreaker win in the 132-pound final in 2020, then capped a 42-4 junior campaign with a 3-1 victory for the crown at 138 in February.
Even Reinke’s two state tournament losses — both in a fifth-place finish his freshman season — were close. He lost to the eventual champion 1-0 in the quarterfinals, then an overtime thriller in the consolation semifinals.
Ten of his 14 career matches at the state tournament have been decisions.
It’s not that Reinke isn’t looking for points. He just prioritizes not giving them up along the way.
“If the chance to score is there, I’m going to take it,” Reinke said. “Personally, I think that scoring comes from having really good position.”
Johnson sees opponents — often overmatched — try to slow things down against Reinke, hoping to keep the match close.
He also sees the strides that Reinke has made to combat that.
“I think he’s opened up some,” Johnson said. “He’s just not the type of guy that’s going to go out and be high flying.”
There’s a certain something that leads to wins in tight matches, though.
“With those close ones, I just pay attention to their position a little more,” Reinke said. “I stay focused on what they’re doing and keeping them out of position.”
Three of the four teams ranked ahead of the Orangemen are part of this weekend’s dual tournament, but Johnson doesn’t see it as a measuring stick for his team. He doesn’t expect his lineup, which he said has “wrestled well” thus far this season, to be at full strength until after New Year's.
But with Bennington and Hastings — both teams are ranked No. 1 in one of the three major polls — as well as a consensus top-five Blair team all expected to be on hand, Johnson will certainly know a bit more about where his team stands afterward.
Where it stood at the end of last season was on the podium, finishing second in the team race, just four points behind champion Gering. It tied for the best state tournament showing in program history.
Johnson is hoping that weekends like the one ahead prepare the Orangemen to compete for the top spot.
“I want to see us get pushed,” he said. “I want state to not be our hardest tournament.”