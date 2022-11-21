Tristan Alvano kicks field goal in final seconds as Omaha Westside captures Class A state title

LINCOLN — Omaha Westside wanted no part of Gretna’s last hurrah. Or Zane Flores’.
Instead, it was a Warrior celebration on the new turf at Memorial Stadium. A place where on the old turf, they had lost in their two previous appearances.
The Warriors (12-1) scored 28 points in a wild opening quarter and then did their remaining scoring in the 43-41 victory before 8,800 with Tristan Alvano’s leg. His five field goals were an all-class finals record and he broke the state record with 16 in a season.
His last one, from 45 yards with the ball spotted on one of the kickoff Xs, came as time expired.
Westside won Class A for the second time in three years — its 2020 coronation was at home during the pandemic — and won its rematch with Gretna from the 2021 final.
This was Gretna’s final game as one school. Next year Gretna East opens, and the Dragons will have Griffins in their backyard.
This was the final game for Flores, 11-man’s career passing leader. He threw three touchdowns but the same number of interceptions, two in the first quarter by Caleb Benning in the returning All-Nebraska defensive back’s first game back since September, and one in the fourth by Ty Keifer.
Flores threw for 414 yards.
Alvano made second-half field goals of 50, 26 and 42 yards before the game winner.
Westside was ahead 40-27 when Flores threw his interception to Keifer but his defense forced a three-and-out and he guided a 67-yard, seven-play touchdown drive that took 2:06. Isaiah Weber bulled across from the 4 with 3:53 left.
Gretna got another three-and-out. Flores hit Blayke Moore, who earlier scored on an 80-yarder, for 54 yards and soon Weber scored from the 14 with 1:55 left.
Never has a Class A final in the stadium started at such a furious pace. Eight possessions between the teams, six touchdowns and two Benning picks.
Westside’s second touchdown drive was a snail, 67 yards in 10 plays in 3:46. Its other three in the quarter took a combined 3:56.
Junior quarterback Anthony Rezac — he threw for 337 yards and ran for 83 — opened the game with a 31-yard keeper to the right. After a Jahmez Ross 5-yard run put Westside in the lead for good the rest of the half, Teddy Rezac caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from his twin on the drive after Benning’s first pick for the Warriors’ first two-score lead.
Keynan Cotton’s 64-yard catch-and-run from Anthony Rezac matched the 80-yarder Flores threw to Blayke Moore on the second busted Warriors coverage of the period. Earlier, Tyson Boganowski was wide-open down the middle for a 52-yarder.
Benning’s second swipe, with 1:13 left in the quarter, led to a 44-yard field goal from Alvano’s Power Five leg early in the second quarter for Westside’s largest lead at 17.
With the score stuck at 31-14 after all the early fireworks, Flores converted the two-minute drill that Gretna needed to stay in the game through halftime. He hit passes of 11, 19 and 21 yards, the last to Caleb Schnell to the Warrior 3, before a second down misdirection throw to tight end Ethan Stuhr open in the end zone with 28 seconds left in the half.
Gretna (12-0).....................14 7 6 14—41 Omaha Westside (11-1).....28 3 3 9—43
OW: Anthony Rezac 31 run (Tristan Alvano kick)
G: Tyson Boganowski 52 pass from Zane Flores (Cameron Bothwell kick)
OW: Jahmez Ross 5 run (Alvano kick)
OW: Teddy Rezac 5 pass from A. Rezac (Alvano kick)
G: Blayke Moore 80 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)
OW: Keynan Cotton 64 pass from A. Rezac (Alvano kick)
G: Ethan Stuhr 3 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)
G: Flores 8 run (kick blocked)
G: Isaiah Weber 4 run (Bothwell kick)
G: Weber 14 run (Bothwell kick)
Westside's Tristan Alvano celebrates after hitting a field goal against Gretna during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac runs toward the end zone out of the reach of Gretna's Blayke Moore during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (left) looks to pass during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Blayke Moore makes a catch in the fourth quarter to setup the go ahead touchdown against Westside during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Cameron Bothwell reacts after hitting the go ahead extra point against Westside during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Zane Flores runs against Westside during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside’s Tristan Alvano connects on a field goal against Gretna during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside’s Tristan Alvano celebrates after hitting a field goal against Gretna during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Tyson Boganowski runs the ball during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore (left) celebrates with Tyson Boganowski after Boganowski scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore (left) celebrates with Tyson Boganowski after Boganowski scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Keynan Cotton (right) celebrates after Jahmez Ross scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Keynan Cotton (left) celebrates after Jahmez Ross scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Keynan Cotton celebrates after he scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Keynan Cotton (10) celebrates his touchdown with Teddy Rezac (25) during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) runs the ball during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Westside in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's student section cheers during the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Keynan Cotton (10) runs the ball during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Keynan Cotton (10) smiles after his touchdown during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Tristan Alvano (3) pumps his fist after a 44-yard field goal during the second quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) breaks up a pass intended for Westside's Caleb Benning (1) during the second quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) lowers his shoulder as Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) tackles him during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Grant Hanel (3) and Jase Indra (10) inspect their medals following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Drew BeesonÊ(13) celebrates as the clock runs out during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) holds back tears on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's celebrates winning the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) walks off the field following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh waits to be handed their trophy following their win at the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) hands the ball off to Carson WhiteselÊ(2) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left to right, Neligh-Oakdale fans Braxton Boggs, Jayden Sauser, Jace and Jackson Flenniken watch the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Mason WhitmoreÊ(2) smiles as he waits for his medal following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Head Coach Ron Beacom reacts to encroachment called against his team during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle HolmbergÊ(43) and Jackson KoehnÊ(41) tackle Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials and Clarkson-Leigh stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Dalton ZulkoskiÊ(25) kicks the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's fans cheer during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh fan Oscar Torres holds his sleeping daughter Elenie, 2, during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Head Coach Jim Clarkson reacts to a play during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Drew Beeson, left, lifts the NSAA Class D1 championship football trophy following the game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Head Coach Ron Beacom holds up his play sheet to block the sun during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Ryan BrichacekÊ(8) blocks for Kyle KasikÊ(4) as he runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) breaks up a pass intended for Neligh-Oakdale's Chase FurstenauÊ(8) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) looks to pass the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle Kasik(4) runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) is helped over the goal line by Korbin LemburgÊ(88) for a two-point conversion during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) escapes a tackle by Isaac BaumertÊ(22) during the first quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while tackled by Neligh-Oakdale's Levi DruekeÊ(5) during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) looks to pass the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) runs through a tackle by Clarkson-Leigh's Drew BeesonÊ(13) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Colson KrebsÊ(3) celebrates during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh celebrates a touchdown by Kyle KasikÊ(4) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) carries the trophy and celebrates with his team following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) eyes the defense he's up against in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer (28) runs with the ball around Hitchcock County's Mason Schilke (13) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) runs with the ball as Howells-Dodge's Connor Kreikemeier (55) chases after him in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Aiden Meyer (4) celebrates a play in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) runs with the ball around Howells-Dodge's Aandy Dominguez (93) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County fans celebrate a touchdown in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) leaps over the Hitchcock County defense in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County fans cheer during the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs watches his team in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) comes up after a touchdown as Howells-Dodge's Connor Kreikemeier (55) walks away in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball as teammate Brittin Sindelar (6) runs ahead of him to protect him from Hitchcock County's Kolyn Gaston (20) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball past Hitchcock County's Mason Schilke (13) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County head coach Randall Rath calls out to the officials during the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge fans celebrate a play in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County head coach Randall Rath talks to his team during a break in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge fans watch the final minutes of the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Hitchcock County bench runs onto the field as clock hits zero during the in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Caleb Perrin (21) walks off the field following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) hugs teammate Oscar Dominguez (24) following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The championship trophy for the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Halsie Kisker, of Omaha, hugs her brother, Hitchcock County's Adam Kisker, following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
