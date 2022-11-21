Tristan Alvano kicks field goal in final seconds as Omaha Westside captures Class A state title

LINCOLN — Omaha Westside wanted no part of Gretna’s last hurrah. Or Zane Flores’.

Instead, it was a Warrior celebration on the new turf at Memorial Stadium. A place where on the old turf, they had lost in their two previous appearances.

The Warriors (12-1) scored 28 points in a wild opening quarter and then did their remaining scoring in the 43-41 victory before 8,800 with Tristan Alvano’s leg. His five field goals were an all-class finals record and he broke the state record with 16 in a season.

His last one, from 45 yards with the ball spotted on one of the kickoff Xs, came as time expired.

Westside won Class A for the second time in three years — its 2020 coronation was at home during the pandemic — and won its rematch with Gretna from the 2021 final.

This was Gretna’s final game as one school. Next year Gretna East opens, and the Dragons will have Griffins in their backyard.

This was the final game for Flores, 11-man’s career passing leader. He threw three touchdowns but the same number of interceptions, two in the first quarter by Caleb Benning in the returning All-Nebraska defensive back’s first game back since September, and one in the fourth by Ty Keifer.

Flores threw for 414 yards.

Alvano made second-half field goals of 50, 26 and 42 yards before the game winner.

Westside was ahead 40-27 when Flores threw his interception to Keifer but his defense forced a three-and-out and he guided a 67-yard, seven-play touchdown drive that took 2:06. Isaiah Weber bulled across from the 4 with 3:53 left.

Gretna got another three-and-out. Flores hit Blayke Moore, who earlier scored on an 80-yarder, for 54 yards and soon Weber scored from the 14 with 1:55 left.

Never has a Class A final in the stadium started at such a furious pace. Eight possessions between the teams, six touchdowns and two Benning picks.

Westside’s second touchdown drive was a snail, 67 yards in 10 plays in 3:46. Its other three in the quarter took a combined 3:56.

Junior quarterback Anthony Rezac — he threw for 337 yards and ran for 83 — opened the game with a 31-yard keeper to the right. After a Jahmez Ross 5-yard run put Westside in the lead for good the rest of the half, Teddy Rezac caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from his twin on the drive after Benning’s first pick for the Warriors’ first two-score lead.

Keynan Cotton’s 64-yard catch-and-run from Anthony Rezac matched the 80-yarder Flores threw to Blayke Moore on the second busted Warriors coverage of the period. Earlier, Tyson Boganowski was wide-open down the middle for a 52-yarder.

Benning’s second swipe, with 1:13 left in the quarter, led to a 44-yard field goal from Alvano’s Power Five leg early in the second quarter for Westside’s largest lead at 17.

With the score stuck at 31-14 after all the early fireworks, Flores converted the two-minute drill that Gretna needed to stay in the game through halftime. He hit passes of 11, 19 and 21 yards, the last to Caleb Schnell to the Warrior 3, before a second down misdirection throw to tight end Ethan Stuhr open in the end zone with 28 seconds left in the half.

Gretna (12-0).....................14 7 6 14—41

Omaha Westside (11-1).....28 3 3 9—43

OW: Anthony Rezac 31 run (Tristan Alvano kick)

G: Tyson Boganowski 52 pass from Zane Flores (Cameron Bothwell kick)

OW: Jahmez Ross 5 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Teddy Rezac 5 pass from A. Rezac (Alvano kick)

G: Blayke Moore 80 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

OW: Keynan Cotton 64 pass from A. Rezac (Alvano kick)

OW: FG Alvano 44

G: Ethan Stuhr 3 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

OW: FG Alvano 50

G: Flores 8 run (kick blocked)

OW: FG Alvano 26

OW: FG Alvano 42

G: Isaiah Weber 4 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Weber 14 run (Bothwell kick)

OW: FG Alvano 45​

