Tweaks expected to NSAA's winter-sports guidelines, including emphasis on mask usage

LINCOLN — A week after the NSAA released its winter-sports guidelines, a few tweaks could be needed.
Executive Director Jay Bellar told the Nebraska School Activities Association board of directors Wednesday that the Nebraska Department of Education and local health departments are seeking some changes after reviewing the NSAA guidelines for basketball, wrestling, swimming, bowling and speech released last week.
He said there was nothing drastic in the recommendations.
“They have some good things in there. They’re a little bit of everything,” Bellar said. “It’s like giving people direction on concession stands and restrooms and on protocol for practicing and games.”
The emphasis will be on mask usage during the pandemic.
“There are still people out there who are really concerned about having to wear a mask and, ‘Can you tell us to do that?’” Bellar said. “What I'm hearing from the people that we talk to, especially in the medical fields and local health departments, is it helps to have that mask on and so that's what we're doing and we want to continue on.
“So if we think we have to wear a mask to do that, that's what we're going to require them to do.”
Bellar said he knows of three school districts that are refusing to require mask usage. At Alliance, where NSAA District 6 board member Troy Unzicker is superintendent, only this week did the school board mandate masks in school.
“Alliance is known across the state already, unfortunately,” Unzicker said. “We had schools not playing us. Our volleyball team lost their entire last week of the regular season before districts.”
Dan Keyser, the District 5 board member from Sutherland, said his school is hosting its area’s first junior high wrestling meet on Thursday. Because of a “huge uptick” in cases, no fans will be allowed to attend.
“That may help the process as well,” Keyser said. “'What, now I can’t even attend?’ So hopefully people are getting the message that kids need activities, kids need to be in school.”
The NSAA policy for contests not played for COVID-19 reasons will be the same in basketball and wrestling as it was for football, softball and volleyball. It will be considered a no contest, not a forfeit, and teams may schedule replacement games that will not count toward the postseason seeding system.
The board discussed whether games canceled because mask usage wasn’t required should be forfeits.
“I think you'll see the pressure from the communities to take that on, whether it's administration or a school board or whoever not wanting to participate,” Unzicker said. “I think just telling these other teams if they won't follow the guidelines, you have every right to have a no contest and don’t go play them, that would do it. If they wipe out our basketball season because they won’t let me wear masks, I’ll have six new board members.
“I agree, I think it's got to be something. But I also think going the other route where we put the penalty on, that will lead to litigation. Because I know where my people stand and they’re ready to fight whoever wants to fight. I think we can avoid that and still maybe get the same effect.”
Bellar said he recently was part of a virtual meeting through Gov. Ricketts’ office that included NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and local health department directors.
“Something they’re telling people now is the safest place for our kids to be is in school,” Bellar said.
He said he asked in the meeting whether there had been a spreader event involving an NSAA activity. “We need to know that because then it affects our decisions, and nobody said anything. (Nobody) said ‘we don't know that to be the case.’ And again, I think it's because of the schools and the rules they have in play.
“(An outbreak) can happen anytime so you got to be careful what you say, but I think what we're doing is somewhat working. We may get overwhelmed, I don't know for sure. And I think indoors is going to prove to be difficult in the upcoming months.”
As expected, the board approved spreading the state wrestling meet over four days in Omaha, with finals on Thursday and Saturday nights at CHI Health Center.
Next month, the board will consider the addition of subdistricts in wrestling for this season only to make tournament sizes smaller. Districts would have eight wrestlers per weight class. If approved, there would be no state dual wrestling meet in Kearney as that weekend would be needed for subdistricts.
Ron Higdon, the NSAA assistant director who is the state meet director, said tickets for the Feb. 17-20 meet will not go on sale until tournament plans are sent in January to the Douglas County Health Department for approval.
The NSAA’s Dan Masters reported the state softball tournament in mid-October drew a record attendance for its time in Hastings and the turnout was the second-most all-time counting the first 14 years in Omaha.
Seating for the state football finals Nov. 23-24 at Memorial Stadium is still being worked out. The NSAA’s Nate Neuhaus said the fan cutouts in the East Stadium must be worked around.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports