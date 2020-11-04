Tweaks expected to NSAA's winter-sports guidelines, including emphasis on mask usage

Bellar said he knows of three school districts that are refusing to require mask usage. At Alliance, where NSAA District 6 board member Troy Unzicker is superintendent, only this week did the school board mandate masks in school.

“Alliance is known across the state already, unfortunately,” Unzicker said. “We had schools not playing us. Our volleyball team lost their entire last week of the regular season before districts.”

Dan Keyser, the District 5 board member from Sutherland, said his school is hosting its area’s first junior high wrestling meet on Thursday. Because of a “huge uptick” in cases, no fans will be allowed to attend.

“That may help the process as well,” Keyser said. “'What, now I can’t even attend?’ So hopefully people are getting the message that kids need activities, kids need to be in school.”

The NSAA policy for contests not played for COVID-19 reasons will be the same in basketball and wrestling as it was for football, softball and volleyball. It will be considered a no contest, not a forfeit, and teams may schedule replacement games that will not count toward the postseason seeding system.

The board discussed whether games canceled because mask usage wasn’t required should be forfeits.