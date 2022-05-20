Two Class C high jumpers share a state meet record and friendship

Ainsworth and Battle Creek are separated by roughly 130 miles in northern Nebraska.

Friday morning at Burke Stadium, the two were side-by-side in the form of Carter Nelson and Landon Olson. And the high jumpers now share a Class C meet record.

Nelson, a sophomore from Ainsworth, and Olson, a senior from Battle Creek, each cleared 6-10, an inch higher than the previous standard. But Nelson got the class gold, and the 10 team points, because he made the height on his second try. It took a third try for Olson.

“It feels great and honestly, the best part about it is I get to share it with (Olson),” Nelson said of his win. “He’s just somebody you love to compete against because no matter what, he’s going to be there. If you beat him, he’s going to be there and he’s just really humble.

“He’s one of my favorite people to compete against.”

Although they were competing in a heated battle, the two were constantly clapping for and supporting one another.

“As much as I hated the fact that he was making it, I loved it,” Nelson said. “Of course I like to win. But if I would’ve seen him go out in his last state track meet winning the high jump, especially at those heights, and if I lose to a great competitor like that — as long as I perform well — I’m going to be happy with it.”

The 2024 prospect already has received offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas on the gridiron, and he maintains he wants to play football at the college level. Along with the high jump, Nelson will compete in the pole vault, 200 and discus at this year’s meet, and he plans to soak in every moment.

“It honestly is just special because it’s something we don’t get very much,” he said of the atmosphere at the state meet. “I remember when I jumped 7-foot at a track meet this year, there were maybe 10 people watching at the track. So when you’ve got this many people around being able to cheer us on, it’s just something that I’ll never forget.”

Going against Olson made it that much more memorable.

“Before track, I really didn’t know who he was,” Nelson said. “We had played against each other in basketball, but I heard that a kid from Battle Creek was going 6-08, so I had to talk to this kid. Ever since then we’ve talked at every track meet we’ve been at and competed.”

It’s a friendship that has grown all year. Olson, who is competing in his third state meet, said he’s looked forward to being here every year. A big part of that is the competition like what he had Friday morning.

“There was a lot of adrenaline and I knew it would be a good battle, but yeah there’s definitely respect (for each other),” Olson said. “We’re both nice to each other and we encourage each other, and I think you saw that today.”

For Nelson, it’s a strong start to what he hopes is a successful two days. The defending gold medalist said it’s hard to describe what competing on this stage means, but he’s honored to be back.

Come next year though, he’ll be gunning for that 7-foot mark.

“I’ve done it before and I knew I had it in me, but I guess it didn’t click unfortunately,” he said. “But there’s always next year, so I’ll work to be better.”​

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.