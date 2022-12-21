Two future Huskers and a Cowboy among Gretna players signing to play college football

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

MAVERICK NOONAN

Defensive end/outside linebacker • Elkhorn South • 6-4, 235

247Sports composite: 3 stars

On3 composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Iowa, Arizona State, Stanford, Vanderbilt

How he got here

A legacy Husker, Maverick had an interest in the alma mater of his father, All-American Danny Noonan, but wanted to explore other options, too. So he did.

Fortunately for new coach Matt Rhule, former coach Scott Frost — and his defensive coordinator Erik Chinander — put a ton of work into recruiting Maverick, who ultimately picked the Huskers over a strong host of offers.

He stuck with Rhule after the coaching change.

Our take

Noonan has a terrific motor — he just never quits on a pass rush.

He had nine sacks and eight more tackles for loss, often through relentless effort against multiple blockers.

He doesn’t pop and swagger about like Garrett Nelson, but their games are similar. Noonan may be a hair faster out of high school, too.

This is one of NU’s several strong pass rushing prospects in what’s a good class of defenders.

They said it

“Lots of players have great highlight tapes, but Maverick's game tapes are amazing. His focus and effort are the same no matter the opponent, score, or situation.” — Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg