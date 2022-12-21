Two future Huskers and a Cowboy among Gretna players signing to play college football

The frigid weather canceled classes Wednesday at Gretna, but the gymnasium was still a busy place at 7 a.m.
That’s where five members of the Class A state runner-up Dragons were signing their collegiate football letters of intent.
Two of those players – tackle Mason Goldman and defensive end Korver Demma – will be heading to Nebraska. Goldman is a scholarship player while Demma will be a preferred walk-on.
Also signing were quarterback Zane Flores with Oklahoma State, wide receiver Joe Roll with South Dakota State and wide receiver Braylen Muhle with Concordia.
There was a decided Husker flavor to the proceedings with the presence of some Nebraska balloons and glazed donuts with red frosting.
Goldman signed with NU after entertaining offers from Kansas State and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder said he is ready to put in the work to play whatever position is asked.
“For defensive tackle I’d probably need to get to 280-300 pounds,” he said. “If it’s offensive line then it’s 315 to 320.”
When asked about future team goals for the Huskers, Goldman had a ready answer.
“Short term, a bowl game,” he said. “Long term, a national championship.”
Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said Goldman’s versatility should help jump-start his collegiate career.
“Mason has got some options to play on either side of the ball,” the coach said. “He’s got the frame and the footwork, and the potential is there.”
Goldman said he was excited to play for new NU coach Matt Rhule, who recently visited Gretna and also hosted Goldman on campus for an official visit.
“He’s got a lot of compassion,” the tackle said. “You could tell how much he cared about us.”
Goldman, who repeated as a first-team All-Nebraska selection, added that he had to shift gears from interim coach Mickey Joseph to Rhule.
“I was trying to get to know Mickey,” he said. “When coach Rhule came in I panicked a little bit, but everything went smooth.”
Demma, the son of former Nebraska volleyball All-American Megan Korver, said it’s always been his dream to play for NU.
“I’m excited to show what I can do,” he said. “I’ve been a Husker fan my whole life and I’m ready to put in the work every day.”
The 6-2, 225-pound All-Nebraska lineman led Class A in sacks and had 77 tackles as the Dragons were a plus-20 in turnover margin.
“Since the first day I met Korver, he’s always talked about someday playing at Nebraska,” Kayl said. “He’s definitely put in the work and I’m glad it’s playing out for him.”
Demma said he’s ready to suit up for Rhule, who was once a walk-on player at Penn State.
“Coach told me that if I put in the work, good things will come,” he said. “He’s a great guy, really down to earth.”
One player who slipped away from the Huskers is Flores, who was part of the family contingent wearing Oklahoma State orange. The 6-3, 195-pounder set a state record with 9,163 career passing yards as a four-year starter and a two-time All-Nebraska selection.
“It’s definitely a relief to have signing day over with,” he said. “Ever since I committed, I’ve been looking forward to this day.”
Kayl said the Cowboys are getting a good one.
“He’s a great kid and an unbelievable worker,” the coach said. “He’s got a ton of talent and he’s such a good representative for our school.”
Flores did everything possible to try and bring that championship to Gretna in the Class A final against Omaha Westside. He threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another but a last-second 45-yard field goal by Tristan Alvano boosted the Warriors to a 43-41 victory.
The quarterback was on the field for that final kick and narrowly missed blocking it with his left hand.
“It was definitely a tough loss,” he said. “But we weren’t going to let that moment define the season we had.”
Flores added that he was thankful for the support he received after making his decision to play for Oklahoma State.
“I’m really grateful for that,” he said. “I visited with the whole staff there and it just seemed like the right place for me.”
Roll, who missed much of the season because of injury, had 877 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.
Muhle was one of several targets for Flores, who threw 31 TD passes this season.
Signee Spotlight: Get to know Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class
Signee Spotlight: Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan — strong pass rusher and Nebraska legacy
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
MAVERICK NOONAN
Defensive end/outside linebacker • Elkhorn South • 6-4, 235
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Iowa, Arizona State, Stanford, Vanderbilt
How he got here
A legacy Husker, Maverick had an interest in the alma mater of his father, All-American Danny Noonan, but wanted to explore other options, too. So he did.
Fortunately for new coach Matt Rhule, former coach Scott Frost — and his defensive coordinator Erik Chinander — put a ton of work into recruiting Maverick, who ultimately picked the Huskers over a strong host of offers.
He stuck with Rhule after the coaching change.
Our take
Noonan has a terrific motor — he just never quits on a pass rush.
He had nine sacks and eight more tackles for loss, often through relentless effort against multiple blockers.
He doesn’t pop and swagger about like Garrett Nelson, but their games are similar. Noonan may be a hair faster out of high school, too.
This is one of NU’s several strong pass rushing prospects in what’s a good class of defenders.
They said it
“Lots of players have great highlight tapes, but Maverick's game tapes are amazing. His focus and effort are the same no matter the opponent, score, or situation.” — Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg
Signee Spotlight: Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah was a can't-miss prospect for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
SYNCERE SAFEULLAH
Cornerback • IMG Academy • 6-1, 175
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kentucky, Memphis, Mississippi
How he got here
Defensive backs coach Evan Cooper identified Safeeullah as a can’t-miss prospect, and he recruited him like it.
After several conversations between the two, Safeeullah committed to Nebraska on Dec. 12 before taking an official visit the next weekend.
He will be on campus in January.
Our take
Safeeullah’s postgrad year at IMG Academy helped showcase his potential as a ball-hawking cornerback.
Nebraska has often recruited tall, lean cornerbacks and Safeeullah is no different.
He could excel as a boundary cornerback and has the coverage skills needed to keep with talented wide receivers.
Depending on how Safeeullah develops, a move to safety isn’t out of the equation either.
They said it
“I liked how the coaches were talking to me. Coach Cooper kept telling me about how they run their press-man coverage, and how I’ll fit their defense.” — Safeeullah
Signee Spotlight: Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson has an edge Raiola will like on the O-line
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
BROCK KNUTSON
Offensive tackle • Scottsbluff • 6-7, 285
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Iowa State, Kansas State, Wyoming
How he got here
To look at Knutson’s frame and physicality is to know he’ll play offensive tackle at some FBS school, but he spent the majority of his high school career at tiny Mitchell High School before he transferred to Scottsbluff before his senior year.
Nebraska came through with a scholarship offer, Knutson visited, and made the decision he always wanted to make.
Iowa State was his backup option.
Our take
Of all the linemen who committed to Nebraska in this class, Knutson is the one most likely to play tackle.
He has good athleticism, and based on some of the clips that have emerged in the last three months, plays through the whistle and occasionally beyond what Big Ten referees would allow.
Knutson will have to clean that up a bit, but he has an edge to him that offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will like. And Knutson loves the Huskers.
They said it
“Every since I was little, my dad has always told me, there’s something about playing football with that ‘N’ on the side of my helmet. He told me I could do that, and it’s always been a dream of mine to make that true.” — Knutson
Signee Spotlight: Princewill Umanmielen could become a dominant edge rusher for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
PRINCEWILL UMANMIELEN
Edge rusher • Manor (Texas) • 6-4, 225
247Sports composite: 4 stars
On3 composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: Florida, Houston, SMU, TCU
How he got here
Umanmielen was another of Nebraska’s targets in the early days of December, and visiting him in Texas was a priority for Matt Rhule and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
Swinging by Umanmielen mother’s restaurant didn’t hurt, either.
Umanmielen committed to Nebraska on Monday after taking an official visit.
Our take
As one of the highest-rated prospects in the Huskers' 2023 class, Umanmielen was a recruiting win.
Nebraska set its sights on the talented edge rusher and won out over other programs.
But Umanmielen is also the high-upside prospect that could bloom into a dominant edge rusher.
He was a high-level sack producer in high school and Nebraska is hoping for the same from him collegiately.
Signee Spotlight: Dylan Rogers brings ability to crash through blockers to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
DYLAN ROGERS
Linebacker • Cy Woods (Cypress, Texas) • 6-3, 235
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri
How he got here
Nebraska offered Rogers in early May and he accepted two months later.
The defender stuck to his commitment even as his main recruiters — inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and running backs coach Bryan Applewhite — were not retained by new coach Matt Rhule.
A sneaky important factor was extended family who know Rhule encouraging Rogers to stay with the Huskers.
Our take
Rogers was all over the field last fall, showing an ability to crash through blockers on run plays and hang with quicker receivers in coverage.
His violent closing speed on ball carriers is reminiscent of what Ernest Hausmann showed with the Huskers last season.
With 212 tackles in 27 career varsity games, Rogers clearly has a nose for the ball.
He might project best as an inside linebacker, with edge rusher another possibility.
Signee Spotlight: Riley Van Poppel may be Nebraska's best D-line commit in years
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
RILEY VAN POPPEL
Defensive lineman • Argyle, Texas • 6-4, 270
247Sports composite: 4 stars
On3 composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: TCU, Michigan, Arkansas, Washington
How he got here
The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Todd Van Poppel, Riley was a two-sport athlete for years before choosing to concentrate on football at Argyle, a bedroom community just outside the DFW Metroplex.
He originally connected to NU’s staff last spring through former running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. Van Poppel took a visit, liked he saw and committed to NU in mid-June.
He stuck with the new coaching staff, too.
Our take
Van Poppel — who may a little slighter than 270 right now — was a spectacular player for Argyle this season, finishing with 80 tackles — 17 for loss — and 10 sacks.
Capable of playing H-back on offense, Van Poppel can move for his size, and will be, after he develops for a year or two, a dynamic player along the defensive line of scrimmage.
This is NU’s best defensive line commit in several years.
They said it
“I don’t want to go ride the bench for four years and not do anything. Maybe not the first year, but the second year, I want to get on the field and make a difference for that team.” — Van Poppel
Signee Spotlight: Nebraska signs one of the best in-state O-linemen with Gretna's Mason Goldman
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
MASON GOLDMAN
Offensive lineman • Gretna • 6-6, 260
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: Unranked
Other key offers: Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Vanderbilt
How he got here
While Goldman blossomed into an FBS recruit in his junior season, Nebraska didn’t offer him until October of his senior year.
Under the new staff, NU conducted an in-home visit with Goldman and invited him to Lincoln for an official visit.
That helped Goldman choose the Huskers over Vanderbilt on Monday.
Our take
Goldman has been one of the state’s best offensive linemen the last two years, and he’s also a talented defensive lineman.
Goldman is versatile enough to profile at either tackle or guard depending on where Nebraska wants to utilize him.
In a year of talented in-state offensive linemen, Goldman’s ceiling is just as high as any of them.
They said it
“We have a lot of good guys coming in, especially after the official visits. It shows how much (the coaches) impressed all of us during that weekend. It’s nice to know a bunch of other skilled football players are coming to Nebraska.” — Goldman
Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
BRICE TURNER
Wide receiver • Bay City (Texas) • 6-2, 180
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Eastern Washington, Texas Southern
How he got here
The first commit of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, Turner is a track and field star who had previously been a target for the Nebraska track team.
Instead, NU saw a talented wide receiver prospect who was quick to commit to the Huskers on Dec. 6.
Our take
In recruiting Turner, Matt Rhule and the Nebraska staff saw an athlete with game-changing speed.
Turner is an eager leaner, which is fortunate because his raw speed and athleticism will need shaping into a seasoned route-runner.
Turner will have the ability to stretch the field with vertical routes whenever given the chance, and Nebraska is hoping to develop the rest.
They said it
“Track is cool, but I really love football, and that’s what I’ve been waiting on, for the offer to come and for someone to believe in me. It’s good to settle down and find my home, so I’m just ready to go to work.” — Turner
Signee Spotlight: Kwinten Ives gives Nebraska a running back with height to catch passes
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
KWINTEN IVES
Running back • Palmyra (New Jersey) • 6-3, 180
247Sports composite: Unranked
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: Unranked
Other key offers: Temple, UConn
How he got here
Originally recruited by running backs coach EJ Barthel to UConn, Ives followed his lead recruiter to Nebraska.
A part of Nebraska’s first official visit weekend, Ives committed immediately on Dec. 11.
Barthel also had an in-home visit with Ives, and that relationship is what brings him to Nebraska.
Our take
At 6-3, Ives’ height lends him more toward wide receiver than running back.
But that means there’s plenty to like about having a pass-catching running back with tremendous speed.
While he won’t be a traditional between the tackles runner, Ives’ athleticism and speed on the edge makes him fit as the type of playmaker Nebraska goes after.
They said it
“Kwinten is a rare athlete who has had a great football career at Palmyra. He is still young and developing, and he is an outstanding young man.” — Palmyra coach Jack Geisel
Signee Spotlight: Jaidyn Doss comes to Nebraska after Huskers' recruiting push in Kansas City
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
JAIDYN DOSS
Wide receiver • Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) • 6-0, 195
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Missouri, Kansas State, Oregon, Iowa State
How he got here
Nebraska made a good recruiting push into Kansas City last offseason with former special teams and defensive coordinator Bill Busch and got a single player — Doss — out of the effort.
He’s a good get, too — with nationwide interest from schools in every major conference.
He did a little bit of everything for Ray-Pec, running for 261 yards, catching 794 yards worth of passes and returning 17 kickoffs for 439 yards.
He committed to NU in the summer and stuck with the school.
Our take
Impressive, physical player at wideout.
Doss’ highlight film shows a receiver who can win jump balls and a runner who invites contact and breaks tackles.
He’s not necessarily a speedster like some receivers in Nebraska's class, but he’s polished and tough and can play relatively quickly.
Doss is a good football player. Kansas City has its share, and Nebraska can use more.
They said it
“I feel like I’ve got good size, and I can move with my size. And I’ve got a lil bit of speed.” — Doss on his skillset
Signee Spotlight: Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge is a Nebraska legacy with a strong block
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
SAM SLEDGE
Offensive lineman • Omaha Creighton Prep • 6-3, 280
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas, Miami (Ohio)
How he got here
Sledge became the first O-lineman to commit to Nebraska position coach Donovan Raiola in February.
The teenager didn’t need much education on Husker history — especially the Pipeline — considering his father, Bob, was once an All-Big Eight lineman with the school.
Despite additional interest from the likes of Iowa and Kansas State, Sledge’s recruitment was as solid as his block.
Our take
The legacy prospect has the frame of an interior lineman and the cerebral mentality of a future college center.
Sledge was a physical force at Omaha Creighton Prep — any four-year varsity player has to be, especially as a two-way lineman in Class A. But he also plays smart and grew up under the lofty standards of a former Husker.
His college floor is as a culture builder, with a ceiling as a constant in the middle of NU’s line for years to come.
They said it
“You have to throw the first punch and you’re going to get after it. That’s the only way I’ve known how to play football is just get after someone and start the fight right off the bat.” — Sledge
Signee Spotlight: Dwight Bootle is following in his brother's footsteps at Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
DWIGHT BOOTLE
Defensive back • Miami Palmetto (Florida) • 5-11, 175
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana
How he got here
Bootle had long wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older brother — former Husker cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, whose college career ended in 2020 — and finally got the chance to with an offer and quick commitment last January.
Bootle is one of the longest-committed members of the class through the coaching change and will be part of spring workouts as an early enrollee.
Our take
Bootle is an uber-athletic prospect who might have racked up considerably more than his 20-plus offers had he extended his recruitment into last summer.
His highlights show a smart, confident corner who — like his brother — sticks with receivers wherever they line up.
Bootle is an inch or two shorter than many recent NU defensive backs and needs to add muscle, but the instincts and fire are already there.
They said it
“Really, I was waiting on that Nebraska offer. ... Wherever they want to put me, I’m ready to go.” — Bootle
Signee Spotlight: Westside's Tristan Alvano gives Nebraska a kicker who's performed under pressure
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
TRISTAN ALVANO
Kicker • Omaha Westside • 6-2, 185
247Sports composite: Unranked
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 2 stars
ESPN: Unranked
Other key offers: Army, Air Force, Boston College
How he got here
After receiving a preferred walk-on opportunity in November, Alvano’s performance in the Class A title game warranted a scholarship offer from the Huskers.
Alvano took an official visit to Nebraska, and members of the coaching staff also visited him at Westside.
He committed to Nebraska on Friday.
Our take
In-state kickers like Alvano don’t come around often, so it was wise of Nebraska to extend a scholarship offer.
Alvano’s performances for Omaha Westside showed consistency, including on field goals of 40 yards or more.
His clutch performance and game-winning kick in the state championship game showed how much Alvano meant to his high school team. He could do the same for Nebraska in due time.
They said it
“Just having this opportunity is very surreal. I grew up going to Husker games and now having the opportunity to go down there and kick for them is amazing.” — Alvano
Signee Spotlight: Westside's Jaylen Lloyd is bringing speed and explosiveness to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
JAYLEN LLOYD
Wide receiver/defensive back • Omaha Westside • 5-11, 160
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Texas Tech, Illinois, Florida (for track)
How he got here
Lloyd — who runs a 10.5-second 100-meter dash and won a prep national championship in the long jump — has the kind of speed and explosiveness that any coach covets, and it got Lloyd on colleges’ radar heading into his senior year, when he transferred to Westside.
After Lloyd caught 44 passes for 784 yards, he still seemed headed for a track scholarship at Florida — until Matt Rhule swooped in with a scholarship offer.
Our take
The son of former Nebraska track All-American Dalhia (Ingram) Lloyd, Jaylen will be a two-sport athlete at NU.
He’ll be a Big Ten title contender in the long jump.
In football, he’s a bit of a developmental player — and a bit slight — but he has the kind of speed and change-of-direction skills that could make him a hard cover — or potentially, a cornerback, if Nebraska needs one.
They said it
“Coach Rhule, he knew I could do it, and I think they look for athletes like me, who run track, that’s what they like to work with. You can’t really teach speed, but you can develop a football player with speed.” — Lloyd on his value to NU’s staff
Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
KAI WALLIN
Edge rusher • American Rivers Community College (Sacramento, California) • 6-6, 240
247Sports composite: 3 stars
On3 composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: Unranked
Other key offers: Arizona State, Kansas, Oregon State
How he got here
Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton helped get Wallin to Nebraska for a visit, and the junior college prospect committed a day later on Dec. 12.
Wallin’s Husker offer came in October, and his status with Nebraska quickly picked up under the new staff.
Our take
Wallin’s long, powerful frame as an edge rusher speaks for itself, and he comes to Nebraska with a year of experience from playing junior college.
He should fit into a 3-3-5 scheme easily, and the potential is there for Wallin to be a multi-year contributor.
Getting on campus in January will help his chances of playing right away.
They said it
“I would say I’m gritty, I don’t back down from challenges and I always want to be physical. I just love to get after the quarterback whether it’s sacks, pressures or getting in faces; I’m just aggressive and hungry.” — Wallin
Signee Spotlight: A snowstorm couldn't stop Jason Maciejczak from committing to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
JASON MACIEJCZAK
Offensive lineman • T.F. Riggs (Pierre, S.D.) • 6-4, 320
247Sports composite: Unranked
On3 composite: Unranked
Rivals: Unranked
ESPN: Unranked
Other key offers: North Dakota
How he got here
As a prospect familiar with Nebraska, Maciejcazk was simply waiting for his offer.
Conversations with offensive line coach Donovan Raiola were promising last season, but the offer didn’t come until the last minute in late December.
Even a snowstorm that prevented him from taking an official visit prior to signing didn’t deter Maciejczak, who committed on Monday.
Our take
Nebraska plans to take Maciejczak as an offensive lineman, although he could play defensive tackle.
That was North Dakota’s plans for the South Dakotan prospect whose power along the line of scrimmage stands out.
Nebraska’s 2023 class is full of offensive linemen, and Maciejczak is another who Nebraska will hope to develop in the coming seasons.
They said it
“The old staff didn’t give me an opportunity, but coach Raiola was the guy that really liked me on the old staff, and he’s the only guy left. I feel like this new staff has really built a strong relationship with me in a short amount of time, and I’m really excited by what I hear.” — Maciejczak
