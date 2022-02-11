Two girls relays become season leaders at prelims of Metro and Heartland Athletic Conference meets

Two girls relays have new season leaders after Friday’s prelims at the Metro and Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meets.

Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South is the new leader in the 200-yard medley relay while Lincoln Southwest now sets the pace in the 400 freestyle relay.

Elizabeth Ford, Olivia Dendinger, Teresa Cavanaugh and Gracie Cunningham touched first in the Metro 200 medley prelims at Millard West in 1:37.98. The Southwest quartet of Bella Livingston, Lily Schroeder, Grace Lienemann and Isabella Morales led the way in the 400 free at Fremont in 3:34.04.

Dendinger and Livingston also took the lead in an individual event. Dendinger lowered her leading time in the 200 individual medley from 2:09.22 to 2:07.88 while Livingston is the new leader in the 100 freestyle in 52.26.

Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood lowered her state-leading time in the 200 freestyle to 1:53.46, and Millard North’s Ella Petrick is the new leader in the 100 breaststroke with her season-best time of 1:04.95.