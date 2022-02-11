Two girls relays become season leaders at prelims of Metro and Heartland Athletic Conference meets

Two girls relays have new season leaders after Friday’s prelims at the Metro and Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meets.
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South is the new leader in the 200-yard medley relay while Lincoln Southwest now sets the pace in the 400 freestyle relay.
Elizabeth Ford, Olivia Dendinger, Teresa Cavanaugh and Gracie Cunningham touched first in the Metro 200 medley prelims at Millard West in 1:37.98. The Southwest quartet of Bella Livingston, Lily Schroeder, Grace Lienemann and Isabella Morales led the way in the 400 free at Fremont in 3:34.04.
Dendinger and Livingston also took the lead in an individual event. Dendinger lowered her leading time in the 200 individual medley from 2:09.22 to 2:07.88 while Livingston is the new leader in the 100 freestyle in 52.26.
Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood lowered her state-leading time in the 200 freestyle to 1:53.46, and Millard North’s Ella Petrick is the new leader in the 100 breaststroke with her season-best time of 1:04.95.
Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez lowered his state-leading times in two events at the Metro meet. The Texas commit lowered his time in the 100 butterfly to 47.75, which keeps him at No. 2 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart in that event.
By leading off Westside’s 400 freestyle relay in 44.85, Germonprez moved from No. 4 to No. 3 all-time in the 100 freestyle.
Southwest seniors Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek took the season lead from Germonprez in one event apiece. Palmer now sets the pace in the 50 freestyle at 20.66 while Mlinek touched in 53.32 to not only move to the top of the season leader’s chart but solidify his place at No. 2 all-time. His previous best was 54.58.
Championship swims in all four swimming conferences will be conducted Saturday. Along with the Metro meet at 10 a.m. and the HAC championships at noon, the River Cities Conference will take place at Ralston and the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet will take place in Hastings.