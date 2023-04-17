Steve Bischof and Matt Wiemers are two of the state's longest-tenured high school tennis coaches. And this spring, both passed coaching milestones.

Bischof, who has coached mostly at Elkhorn and Elkhorn South since becoming a tennis coach in 1995, earned his 400th career win when Elkhorn Storm won a duel on April 3.

Wiemers, who has been McCook's coach since 1999, earned his 200th boys coaching win last fall. Early this spring, he got win No. 200 as the girls coach for the Bison.

Wiemers said when one of his players reaches 100 career wins, he presents them with a giant cookie with "100" in frosting to celebrate with the team. Wiemers got a couple of cookies of his own this school year.

"It takes a long time to get to 100 wins, much less 200 wins," he said.

Wiemers has a long history with McCook. He played high school tennis there in the 1980s, although he thought he'd eventually coach basketball. But when there was a coaching opening for tennis in 1999, Wiemers took over and has built McCook into a consistent contender in Class B.

McCook usually has 30 to 35 players on its roster each season as Wiemers runs a no-cut program. He said that requires more time from the coaches — he's had the same boys assistant, Greg Larson, since he started — but knows that has helped build a stable program.

"Basically we've changed the culture and how we get things done," Wiemers said. "We've been fortunate here to have great kids and great families that support what we do. ... Our kids play because they like the sport."

McCook has had three individual champs over the past six state meets, and the Bison won their only team title in the spring of 2017.

Bischof has enjoyed success at the state level since Elkhorn South opened its doors in 2010. From 2011 to 2017, the Storm won four team titles for boys and girls. Bischof retired during that span, but not for long. He had coaching stints at Omaha Marian and Roncalli before returning to Elkhorn South.

"I thought I could still help kids," said Bischof, who currently is in his 50th season as a tennis coach. "So when (Storm A.D. Roger) Ortmeier asked me why I wanted to come back to coaching, I said, 'Well, I think I could help kids be better tennis players and better people.' And he said that's the right answer.

"I wasn't ready to give up the team and the lesson plans just yet. It's still fun."

Bischof said he plans to continue to coach past this season. Like Bischof, Wiemers enjoys the tennis seasons and looks forward to more.

"It's something I really enjoy. It's not a job, it's an honor and privledge to be the coach at McCook High School," he said.

​In other tennis notes:

This spring's Class A field was expected to be a deep one, especially with a strong sophomore class.

That class includes No. 1 singles defending state champion Belinda Rademacher of Lincoln East, Omaha Westside's Grace Greenwald, who placed third at state, and Lincoln Southeast's Corinne Barber, who as a freshman went undefeated at No. 2 singles and moved to 1 singles this season.

But injuries have hurt that depth. Heading into this week, Rademacher has played in just one match this spring as she's been slowed by a right hip impingement.

Her teammate, Gibsen Chapman, returned to play last week. Chapman, a junior, was a state runner-up at No. 1 doubles last season.

The 1 singles field also lost Omaha Marian senior Elsa Jurrens, who was a state finalist as a sophomore and a semifinalist last season. Last month, Jurrens suffered a knee injury in the middle of a match against Greenwald.